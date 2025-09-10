Confirmed, Barça hasn't told the truth: 'Gavi knows perfectly well there's a...'

Gavi broke into the elite at just 17 years old, making it clear that he had a dazzling future ahead. His boldness and quality earned him a draft from Luis Enrique to make his debut with the Spanish national team while still a teenager. Since then, he has been considered one of the greatest gems in world soccer.

His talent was quickly recognized with awards such as the Kopa Trophy. Little by little, Gavi established himself at FC Barcelona as a key piece in the midfield. The academy graduate embodied the club's values like few others and became a symbol of hope for the Barça fans.

However, everything went wrong in November 2023. In a match with the national team, he suffered a serious injury that forced him to undergo surgery. Since that moment, he hasn't been the same.

All eyes are on Gavi

Fully aware of the challenge, Gavi is facing this season eager to return to his best level. His goal is to convince Hansi Flick that he can have a place in the starting eleven. The preseason allowed him to show excitement and good feelings on the field.

Just when everything seemed to be on track, alarms have gone off again. Barça announced a few days ago that Gavi is experiencing discomfort in his operated knee, although initially it didn't appear to be serious. According to the club, he was only going to miss the match against Rayo Vallecano.

The calm conveyed by the Barça organization seemed enough to reassure the fans. However, the official version soon began to be questioned, as many point out that it is more serious than it seems. Meanwhile, the national coach, Luis de la Fuente, has broken his silence to reveal the reality.

"Gavi, poor guy... I spoke with him this morning: He's sad and waiting for a possible meniscus procedure", he admitted. His words opened up a very different scenario from Barça's statement.

Gavi to the operating room

This way, it is confirmed that the discomfort may not be so simple. There is a possibility that Gavi will have to return to the operating room. This would make his path to full recovery even more complicated.

Gavi, fully aware of the situation, knows perfectly well that there is a significant risk. The meniscus can notably affect any footballer's career. In his case, the consequences would be even more painful after what he has experienced.

The fans are now on edge, waiting for clear news. Barça insists on their conservative treatment, but Luis de la Fuente has hinted at a more complex diagnosis. Time will tell what the final decision is.

The truth is that Gavi's immediate future is full of uncertainty. He will have to choose between trusting the club's prudence or going through surgery again. In any case, Barça hasn't told the whole truth, and the player himself is already aware of it.