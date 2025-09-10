He's leaving, Arda Güler has won, unexpected twist at Real Madrid: Benfica wants him

Arda Güler has undergone a radical change in just a few months. The Turk, in his third season at Madrid, has gone from being completely overshadowed under Carlo Ancelotti to being indispensable in Xabi Alonso's plans. His transformation is evident, and he has achieved it through hard work, patience, and quality.

Under the new coach's orders, Arda Güler has become the boss of the midfield. From the engine room, he organizes the play with good judgment, connects with the forwards, and brings balance to every match. What is most surprising is that he is performing at a high level in a position that is not his own.

| Europa Press

Everyone knows that Arda Güler feels more comfortable as an attacking midfielder. However, Xabi Alonso has found him a different role that he is making the most of. His vision and passing accuracy give Real Madrid a different tempo when he is on the field.

Arda Güler rises, but another falls

This individual growth has also brought negative consequences for some teammates. The most obvious case is Brahim Díaz. The Málaga native, one of Arda Güler's best friends, has lost prominence drastically.

Arda Güler's emergence has reduced his space. In addition, the signing of Franco Mastantuono has added even more competition in the attacking area. The result is that Brahim Díaz barely features in Xabi Alonso's plans.

| Europa Press

His talent is beyond any doubt, but the reality is that he can't find a place in the starting eleven. In fact, his minutes so far this season are almost testimonial. That's why Brahim Díaz is already seriously considering the option of leaving Bernabéu.

Brahim Díaz tempted by Benfica

There will be no shortage of offers. Aware of his situation, several teams have already inquired about him. Among all those interested, a very important European club appears: Benfica.

The Portuguese team wants to take advantage of Brahim Díaz's lack of minutes. Benfica's idea is to secure his loan in the next winter transfer window. In Lisbon, he would have immediate prominence and would be a key piece in the team's plans.

Meanwhile, Brahim doesn't rule out the move. He needs continuity and quality minutes to keep his progression. At Real Madrid, for now, it seems impossible to achieve it.

Thus, everything points to an unexpected turn in Brahim Díaz's future. While Arda Güler establishes himself as the big winner in Xabi Alonso's system, the Málaga native could pack his bags. Benfica waits patiently, confident that the door will open in January.