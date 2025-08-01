Surprise! William Saliba informs Real Madrid of his decision: 'I hope that...'

Real Madrid still haven't closed the transfer market. Despite more than €180 million invested this summer, the sporting management remain very alert to opportunities, and Xabi Alonso has a lot to do with it.

The Basque coach has requested adjustments. He believes that the squad still needs tweaks, especially in defense, and his intention is to use a system with three center-backs, but with the current players, it's difficult to consolidate it.

Dean Huijsen, Carreras, Arnold, and Mastantuono are already in the squad. However, for Xabi Alonso, that's not enough to finalize the squad, since he wants more guarantees at the back. In this sense, the names the Tolosa native is considering are high-profile.

Doubts in the heart of the defense

At this moment, Real Madrid have five center-backs. However, most of them aren't going through their best moment.

Dean Huijsen, recently signed, is the only one who seems indisputable for Xabi Alonso. The player raised in Málaga has the physique, ball-playing ability, and great potential.

Meanwhile, Rüdiger and Asencio will fight to accompany him in the back line. Neither of them has a guaranteed spot, so their performance will be key. Meanwhile, Alaba remains in the infirmary and Militao is eagerly awaiting his return, but knowing there's more competition than before.

Thus, due to the continuous injuries and Xabi Alonso's demands, the club has decided to keep exploring the market. In this sense, they're looking for a top-level profile, with experience and reliability. For now, there are two favorites on the list.

Ibrahima Konaté and William Saliba are the most favored names. The former's contract ends in 2026 and he could arrive next summer. The latter, however, has become an almost impossible target.

William Saliba closes the door to Madrid

In recent hours, William Saliba has spoken about his future, and his words have left no room for doubt. Aware of the rumors linking him to Real Madrid, the French center-back has been very clear.

When asked about his contract renewal with Arsenal, Saliba replied bluntly: "I hope soon. God is great, this year we're going to try to win everything." A statement that settles any possibility.

Thus, Real Madrid can now say goodbye to William Saliba. The player is comfortable at Arsenal and isn't considering a change of scenery. His signing is ruled out.

If Xabi Alonso wants to have another center-back, all eyes are now on Konaté. The Liverpool defender is highly regarded in Valdebebas. His age, performance, and contract situation make him an attractive option.

The market remains open and nothing is ruled out at Bernabéu. If an opportunity arises, Real Madrid will be ready to act.