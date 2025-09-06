Joan Laporta went after Deco to ask for an explanation: 'Why haven't we signed him?'

The partnership formed by President Joan Laporta and Deco is bringing a lot of joy to Barça and its fans. Since Deco joined the club in 2023, both have tried to make sensible and coherent decisions with the goal of returning the club to the elite of soccer. Deco has focused on the sporting aspect while Laporta has tried to rescue the entity from an unprecedented financial crisis.

Gradually, Deco and Laporta have been achieving the goals they had set: now Barça is smiling again and winning titles. Meanwhile, the culé board has achieved a certain stability that favors proper decision-making in the future. However, in recent days, an event has occurred that could tarnish the good relationship and harmony between Deco and Joan Laporta.

| @FCBarcelona

We're talking about the failed signing of one of the young forwards with the most potential worldwide: Etta Eyong. The former Villarreal striker has become the big sensation in the first three matchdays of the league championship. His name has been mentioned for most of the top teams, and it was expected that Barça had the advantage to sign him.

Etta Eyong turns down Barça and signs for Levante

The forward's release clause was only €10 million, a low figure that represented a great opportunity for the Catalan entity. Deco decided it wasn't the right time to invest in another forward, and in the end, Etta Eyong has left for Levante UD. The Valencia team ended up signing him for just €3 million, making a great move from both a sporting and financial perspective.

This move has left Joan Laporta astonished and surprised, as he is aware that signing the young prospect was a real success. Etta Eyong represents a strong bet by Levante, who have moved ahead for a forward who has left a great impression. At just 21 years old, the forward has a great future ahead of him.

Villarreal doesn't lose total control over Eyong

The "groguet" team has kept a buy-back option that they could activate in the summer of 2026 for €6 million. If Etta Eyong's performance is optimal, Villarreal won't hesitate to exercise that option to bring the player back. Eyong's rights were shared between Villarreal and Cádiz, but with the move to Levante, he becomes 100% property of the Valencia team.

The Levante team aims to keep their place in the first division and sees Eyong as a forward with speed, technique, and scoring ability. The bet is clear: sign young talent before they explode and their price skyrockets. His season will be crucial for his growth; Levante's showcase could be the perfect springboard to end up at one of the top clubs.