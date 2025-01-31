Fermín López asks him to come to Barça and say NO to Simeone: 'For Pablo Torre it's...'

It is undoubtedly being a complicated season for good Fermín López. The player from Huelva is not getting all the minutes he would like, and that, of course, he deserves. The competition in the attacking midfielder position, where he resides, is much more than fierce, and the young man from El Campillo is one of the great victims.

The truth is that Fermín is having a hard time getting into Flick's rotations; although, when he does, he almost always shows a great level. His prominence has been clearly reduced compared to what he had last season with Xavi Hernández at the helm. The Andalusian played so well that, in fact, in the summer he was drafted for the two major championships that the Spanish National Team played.

Fermín López combined the European Championship with the Olympic Games, being especially prominent in Paris. But, after that, with hardly any time to rest in the summer, injuries came, and he moved to the background. However, despite not having a large amount of minutes, the truth is that he has already moved ahead of Pablo Torre in Flick's rotation.

Fermín surpasses Pablo Torre and calls for a signing for his position

The player from Cantabria is one of the players Flick trusts the least for the midfield, and in this sense, he is the last in line in that position. He has accumulated only 373 minutes Pablo Torre so far this season; although the truth is that he hasn't performed badly when he has had the opportunity. Besides him and Fermín, Olmo, Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong can also play in that position; as we said: overwhelming competition.

But, despite this, Barça is not closed to keeping an eye on opportunities that may arise in the transfer market. And precisely now, some sports media have asserted that the sale price of one of the club's whims could have dropped. Fermín López knows him perfectly and has already spoken with Deco about his possible arrival at Camp Nou, as he met him both in the European Championship and the Olympics.

The time has come for Álex Baena

The latest information indicates that Villarreal is now willing to let Álex Baena leave for 45 million euros. It should be remembered that until now they have referred to his release clause, which was set at 60, without allowing for negotiation. Fermín López knows this and has already asked the FC Barcelona board to make an effort to close his signing.

The new price of Álex Baena is very interesting to Barça, as Deco and Flick see the player from Almería as someone who can bring an extra level of quality to the current squad. However, they would have to battle with Atleti, as Simeone is also very interested in him, as well as other clubs.

Additionally, if the arrival of Álex Baena ends up happening, the great victim would be Pablo Torre, who would have one more competitor for his position and would indeed have no place. For the player from Cantabria, it would be a definitive sentence. The playing style of Baena fits perfectly with Flick's doctrine; due to his skill, his vision of the game, and his boldness in the final third.