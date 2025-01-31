Aston Villa sells its star for €77M and gives €10M to Barça: 'We take...'

The young forward from Aston Villa, Jhon Durán, has been signed by the Saudi team Al-Nassr for the amount of 77 million. Durán has become the great revelation of the last year in the Premier, and Aston Villa has accepted the offer from the Saudi team. Arabia continues to lure players from the Old Continent, seducing clubs and players with its million-dollar offers.

Al-Nassr has already made Durán's signing official, who just over a year ago cost Aston Villa 20 million from the MLS. The former Chicago Fire player, who was predicted to have a great career in the European elite, decides in this way to 'retire' prematurely in exchange for a great multimillion-dollar contract. In Riyadh, he will meet other illustrious figures in the football scene like Sadi Mané, Laporte, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The surprise has been evident among the fans of the Birmingham team, as the 21-year-old forward had made a name for himself in the Premier League with goals. The Colombian was destined for great achievements in the Premier, as this season he had already scored 7 goals in the League and 3 in the Champions. However, with his transfer to Arabia, Aston Villa receives 77 million that it will spend immediately and that will directly impact Barça.

Jhon Durán's signing involves Barça

Aston Villa could not refuse the sale of Jhon Durán, which represents a magnificent operation for the Birmingham team. The net profit of the operation exceeds 50 million, and for Durán, it means he will earn about 20 'kilos' per season. This figure represents a new record: the Colombian would become one of the best-paid in the football world.

However, the sale represents an opportunity for Aston Villa to undertake a series of target signings, including Óscar Mingueza. The former Barça player remains one of Unai Emery's main targets, and it is very likely they will definitely go for his signing. This operation would directly impact Barça, which retained 50% of the rights to the Celta defender.

Óscar Mingueza, target of Aston Villa and gift for Barça

Aston Villa has shown a growing interest in signing the Celta de Vigo defender. The presence of Monchi, Arsenal's sporting director, in the Vallecas box during the recent match between the two teams, has fueled rumors. Aston Villa, heavily affected by injuries in defense, seeks to strengthen its rearguard, and Óscar Mingueza fits the desired profile.

From Balaídos, they have made it clear that they will not negotiate for a figure lower than the release clause set at 20 million. The Galician club considers Óscar Mingueza an essential piece of the team, and at this point in the season, it would be a very sensitive loss. Barça remains expectant, holding 50% of the player's rights, and his sale would represent an income of 10 million.