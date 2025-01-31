It would be better if Alexander-Arnold and Florentino Pérez let him slip away: farewell Real Madrid

Real Madrid is experiencing a great moment in sports. Carlo Ancelotti's team has been gradually improving and aims to reach the decisive stage of the season in the best conditions. Additionally, the connection between Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo Goes is working perfectly, with the three strikers at their best.

However, not everything is positive, and the right-back position remains one of Real Madrid's pending issues. With Dani Carvajal injured and no certainty about whether he can regain his best form, Florentino Pérez knows it's urgent to find a reliable alternative. In this context, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the main target, but his silence generates uncertainty.

Alexander-Arnold remains silent

The English defender from Liverpool has been one of Real Madrid's great aspirations to strengthen the defense. His talent, experience, and offensive capability make him an ideal option to cover the position long-term. However, Alexander-Arnold hasn't spoken about his future, which keeps the club waiting for a definitive reply.

Real Madrid can't afford to depend on a single target, and in the absence of movements on this front, another unexpected problem has arisen in the youth academy. Jesús Fortea, the most promising right-back from La Fábrica, has decided to postpone his renewal until summer, adding more uncertainty to the position's situation.

Jesús Fortea, uncertain about the future

The great promise of Juvenil A has informed Real Madrid that he won't renew his contract for now. The young defender wants to wait until the end of the season to evaluate his situation before making a definitive decision about his future.

In this regard, this delay in his renewal worries Real Madrid's management, as it could open the door for other teams to try to lure the young defender. Meanwhile, the lack of a clear project for his position in the first team could be influencing his decision.

The right side of the defense is an unsolved issue

Real Madrid continues to shine in sports, but the uncertainty in the right-back position remains unsolved. With Trent Alexander-Arnold remaining silent and Jesús Fortea postponing his renewal, Florentino Pérez will have to make key decisions in the coming months. Thus, the sports management continues to seek solutions to ensure that Real Madrid arrives with the best players for the next season.