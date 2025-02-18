Estrada Fernández Exposes Munuera Montero After Sending Off Bellingham: 'his Only...'

Last weekend, Real Madrid experienced a high-tension match in their clash against Osasuna. The match ended in a draw, but the tie wasn't the only thing that left a bad taste for the whites, as the worst news was Bellingham's expulsion. The referee, Munuera Montero, decided to show the Englishman a red card after considering that he insulted him.

The incident occurred in the first half when Jude Bellingham attempted to contest the ball with an Osasuna player. Afterwards, the midfielder went to question the reason for the action and, after disrespecting the referee, saw a straight red. Munuera Montero didn't hesitate to expel the Real Madrid player for saying 'fuck off,' something he interpreted, as revealed in the report, as 'fuck you.'

However, this decision wasn't well received by the white team, who consider the sanction excessive and that the referee didn't take into account the circumstances of the match.

Real Madrid's Anger with Munuera Montero

Real Madrid is furious with Munuera Montero's performance. The club's officials believe that the referee doesn't have the necessary level to officiate LaLiga matches. Additionally, the club has criticized that the decision to expel Jude Bellingham was made without a more detailed review.

Real Madrid's complaints aren't limited to this incident, as they believe Munuera Montero's performance in other matches has also left much to be desired. In this regard, the club has made it clear that they don't feel confident with the refereeing level in LaLiga and that decisions like these seriously affect the development of the matches.

UEFA Also Sides with Real Madrid

Most surprisingly, UEFA has taken a stance that favors Real Madrid in this matter. Despite the fact that RFEF promoted Munuera Montero to international referee status six years ago, UEFA doesn't consider him fit to officiate European competitions. In fact, he hasn't been assigned any high-level matches in the Champions League or the Europa League, limiting his participation to residual matches in the Conference League.

Estrada Fernández Joins the Criticism

One who has already criticized Munuera Montero was Estrada Fernández, former referee and author of the book 'The Truth About the Negreira Case.'

Estrada Fernández reflected in his book that he has serious reservations about Munuera Montero's integrity: "After my lawsuit against Negreira, Soto Grado, Miguel Ángel Ortíz, and Munuera wrote to me... Munuera Montero's only objective was to extract information from me and give it to a member of the CTA, with whom he maintained excellent relations."

These statements add more pressure on Munuera Montero, who remains at the center of criticism both on and off the field. Real Madrid, supported by UEFA and influential figures in refereeing, continues to fight for measures to be taken.