Warning to Barça, Neymar Sends a Message to Joan Laporta from Brazil: 'Presi, Look...'

Neymar left an indelible mark on FC Barcelona. During his time at the Catalan club, he was part of the most lethal trio in recent history alongside Messi and Luis Suárez. He won the Champions League in 2015 and became one of the most decisive players in the world.

However, in the summer of 2017, Neymar decided to leave for PSG in one of the most talked-about transfers in history. His departure left a void at Barça and marked a turning point in his career. Meanwhile, in Paris, he never managed to establish the team as a real contender for the Champions League.

| @neymarjr, Instagram

In 2023, his career took an unexpected turn when he accepted a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. His signing with Al-Hilal caused many expectations, but injuries once again hindered his path. He was barely able to play a few matches before being forced to stop again, which put an end to his exotic adventure.

A New Neymar?

Now, in an attempt to regain his best form, Neymar has returned to Brazil. He has signed a six-month contract with Santos, the club where he began his career, with a clear goal: to get physically fit to return to Europe. Meanwhile, his possible return to FC Barcelona has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Joan Laporta, aware of the media impact his return would generate, doesn't rule out this possibility. The idea of inaugurating the new Camp Nou with a star of his caliber is an undeniable attraction. Additionally, in sports terms, his quality remains indisputable: however, Laporta is clear that any move in this direction will largely depend on Neymar's physical condition.

For the Catalan club to seriously consider his signing, Ney must demonstrate that he can regain the consistency and level that made him one of the best in the world. And it seems Neymar knows it. Aware of how much is at stake, he is already showing glimpses of his talent in Brazil.

Neymar Makes It Clear to Joan Laporta

Yesterday, in his fourth match with Santos, Neymar scored his first goal upon returning to the club after a signature play. An electric dribble that resulted in a clear penalty which he himself converted and a celebration with smiles that has made Barça fans dream. Without a doubt, he has sent a message to Joan Laporta: "Presi, look at what I'm still doing."

If he maintains this level in the coming months, his return to Camp Nou could go from a mere rumor to a real possibility. Joan Laporta hasn't closed the door on him, nor did Deco a few days ago. Now everything is in Neymar's hands.