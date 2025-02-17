Barça's Official Announcement After Jamal Musiala's Situation: 'Neither Pedri Nor Gavi Will Be Here...'

Jamal Musiala, a midfielder considered one of the best in the world, has renewed with Bayern Munich until June 2030 and will not sign for Barça. The German midfielder had been rumored to sign for Barça, but this renewal closes the doors to the culer club, at least in the short term. With nearly 200 official matches with Bayern, Jamal Musiala renews with the German club and, therefore, forces Barça to make a move to strengthen: official announcement with surprise included.

Jamal Musiala, a midfielder for Bayern Munich, was on the list of possible signings for Barça, but the culer club already knows that the German has renewed with the German club. Barça explored the signing of Jamal Musiala, but the fast and skillful Bayern midfielder demanded a lot of money to join the club for free and, therefore, was completely ruled out. Real Madrid also explored this possibility, but the white club also doesn't want to break the bank to sign a Jamal Musiala who will continue playing in Germany.

| Europa Press

Barça was especially interested in Jamal Musiala, as they consider him the definitive and ideal piece missing from Hansi Flick's project. In fact, Hansi Flick has been one of the most vocal in requesting the signing of Jamal Musiala, which ultimately won't happen in the upcoming transfer markets. Barça doesn't stand still and launches an official announcement that leaves Pedri and Gavi very worried: a new signing is on the way following the latest news about Jamal Musiala.

Jamal Musiala Stays at Bayern, Joan Laporta Activates a Signing That Leaves Pedri and Gavi Shaken: "Official Already..."

Barça already responds to not signing Jamal Musiala with another signing that, without going any further, has already been closed and made official. Barça needed versatile midfielders to replace Pedri and Gavi and Joan Laporta has done his homework: it's not Jamal Musiala, but it's already signed until 2030. Barça forgets about Jamal Musiala but reacts quickly to the German's renewal with Bayern Munich: signing closed, all confirmed until the end of June 2030.

Pedri and Gavi were worried about Barça's interest in Jamal Musiala, as they considered him a very direct rival to compete for a spot in Flick's starting team. Barça reassured them by closing their respective renewals, but now they are on edge again with a signing that will stir controversy within Barça's locker room. Joan Laporta already confirms it: Barça moves quickly after the renewal of a Jamal Musiala who wants to "make history with Bayern Munich, the club of his life".

Official Announcement from Barça After Jamal Musiala: 'Neither Pedri Nor Gavi Will Be Here...'

Joan Laporta's Barça continues working to start the summer transfer market on a high note, which could be important for Hansi Flick to have a new offensive midfielder. The German coach's priority was Jamal Musiala, the current starting midfielder for Bayern, but Barça is clear that his signing is already impossible after his new renewal. Despite this difficult and uncertain situation, Barça already makes another signing official that has been completed officially and has a value close to €60M.

With Fermín López's future hanging in the air, Barça has been quick and has closed a new signing after Jamal Musiala's renewal, a Bayern Munich player. Jamal Musiala will stay at Bayern and Barça, at Hansi Flick's request, has made an effort to sit down with Frenkie de Jong, who is willing to renew his contract. His agent is already in Barcelona, so he will meet with Laporta's Barça to advance a renewal that would be closed until June 30, 2030.