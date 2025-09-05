Dani Olmo finds out what is going to happen with Chelsea in January and celebrates it

Dani Olmo was Barça's star signing in the summer of 2024 after the failed signing of Nico Williams. The Catalan club paid Leipzig €55 million to bring in the attacking midfielder from Terrassa, who was returning to Camp Nou after many years away from home. The truth is that, from day one, Olmo has shown he's an ideal player for the culé play style.

He started the season in explosive fashion, with several goals in the opening matches, showing his great quality and world-class talent. However, his outstanding performance declined as the season progressed, largely due to his recurring physical problems. It's also worth noting that everything that happened with his registration ended up negatively affecting Dani Olmo's confidence.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Currently, the player trained at La Masia is facing his second season at Barça under Hansi Flick's orders. Dani Olmo wants to leave injuries behind, as he's fully aware that only a great season will make the bad moments a thing of the past. However, the strong competition in his position means number 20 doesn't have a guaranteed starting spot.

Dani Olmo doesn't have a guaranteed spot, but Chelsea could do him a big favor

Dani Olmo is Flick's preferred choice for the attacking midfielder position, but the Terrassa native has to compete with players like Fermín or Raphinha. For that reason, he'll surely celebrate what will end up happening next January with Chelsea. The Londoners want to try again to sign Fermín, his main rival in the fight for a starting spot.

Chelsea tempted the Andalusian attacking midfielder this summer and Fermín López was close to leaving for the Premier League. Although the deal fell through at the last minute, everything will depend on the minutes number 16 gets in this first part of the competition. If the Andalusian isn't satisfied with his role in the team, it's very likely he'll decide to leave Barça.

Chelsea will insist in January

Barring an unexpected turn, the Fermín López case will very likely continue in the January winter transfer market. Chelsea could try again for Dani Olmo's number one rival. Everything will depend, to a large extent, on the role the Andalusian has in these months of competition with the team.

Barça already made it clear they'd consider offers for Fermín, but his minimum price was set at €70 million. It's rumored that the player didn't end up leaving because Chelsea's financial offer didn't exceed €40 million. This is a situation that could change significantly next winter depending on variables such as the financial situation of both clubs.