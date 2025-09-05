Antonio Rüdiger, very surprised: Real Madrid will sign a French center-back in January

Real Madrid's main goal in the transfer market has been to strengthen the defensive area. In attack, with Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo, and the arrival of Mastantuono, there is more than enough. In midfield, even though an organizer is missing, Fede Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, and Bellingham are world-class players capable of dominating matches.

That's why Florentino Pérez focused all his efforts on offering Xabi Alonso a renewed backline with three top-level signings: Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, and Álvaro Carreras. All three have arrived to be starters and they are proving it at the start of this season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Trent is sharing the right-back position with Dani Carvajal, while Carreras has completely taken over the left side. In the center of defense, the undisputed owner is Dean Huijsen, but it still remains to be decided who should be his regular partner. This is a key decision for Xabi Alonso in setting up his starting eleven.

Antonio Rüdiger is the favorite at the moment, but...

At the moment, Antonio Rüdiger has the advantage. The German has earned the coach's trust and he is emerging as Dean Huijsen's ideal partner in the most important matches. His experience and strength back him up, although the club knows that his contract expires in 2026 and they have no intention of renewing it.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez has made it clear on numerous occasions that, after the age of 30, players renew year by year. In this regard, both Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, who also finish their contracts in 2026, are very likely to be the ones sacrificed. Real Madrid doesn't want to slow down the arrival of new pieces and they plan to make a change in their defense in January with the addition of a French center-back.

Real Madrid wants to secure Ibrahima Konaté in January

The most desired player to lead this new era is Ibrahima Konaté. The French center-back from Liverpool finishes his contract in 2026 and he has already decided not to renew. That means that starting in January, he will be able to negotiate with any club. At Real Madrid, they are already preparing to go all out for his signing.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Florentino and Juni Calafat have mapped out the plan: to start official contacts from next January to make sure Ibrahima Konaté wears white in 2026. His youth, imposing physique, and experience at the top level make him the ideal piece to strengthen Xabi Alonso's project. The idea is clear: if everything goes as planned, Konaté will arrive at Bernabéu to take Antonio Rüdiger's place.

A future without Antonio Rüdiger or Alaba

This operation will require an internal restructuring. Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, barring a major surprise, will say goodbye to Real Madrid in 2026, which will allow the club to free up salary and squad space for Konaté's signing.

At Chamartín, they trust Huijsen and the Frenchman to form a dominant partnership over the next decade. The present is already underway with a solid defense, but Florentino Pérez leaves nothing to chance. The future is also secured and the name everyone has in mind is clear: Ibrahima Konaté.