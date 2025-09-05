Bombshell! Barça snubs Julián Álvarez, Hansi Flick wants the world's best striker

Robert Lewandowski turned 37 in August, so this season could be the last of his career and, therefore, his final year at Camp Nou. Deco, Hansi Flick, and Laporta have been searching for the ideal replacement for some time, but the high cost of the operation has delayed any moves until the summer of 2026. Therefore, until then, Ferran Torres and the Polish striker will be responsible for scoring goals for FC Barcelona.

Despite the excellent performance he delivered last season, it is clear that Robert Lewandowski will not be able to keep playing forever. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres, who has started the season as a starter, scored 19 goals last campaign and provided 7 assists in just 2,079 yds. (1,900 m) of play. These numbers have even surpassed some of the world's best "9s," but Barça want more.

Hansi Flick is not satisfied with Ferran and has already suggested to Deco the possibility of going after a world-class "9." In this regard, the board's top favorite is Julián Álvarez, who is highly regarded in the upper echelons of Camp Nou. However, to the surprise of most, Flick is aiming higher and is not satisfied with the Argentine from Atlético de Madrid.

Erling Haaland, ahead of Julián Álvarez

Hansi Flick's greatest dream coincides with Joan Laporta's; we are talking about the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Barça president remains obsessed with a media bomb for the 2026 summer transfer window. Let us remember that next year, Barça will hold presidential elections, and Laporta wants to secure his position decisively.

Signing Haaland was unthinkable in the past, but now there appears to be some real possibility. Manchester City's situation is far from ideal, as they are currently experiencing an unprecedented institutional and sporting crisis. Despite countless signings to renew the squad, City has not started the season well, and Barça could take advantage.

Moreover, Haaland's performance has declined, and the lack of competitive incentives could lead him to consider a change of scenery. At 24 years old, the Norwegian remains a natural goal scorer, but there is a problem: he is under contract until 2034. Logically, City would not make things easy, considering the significant investment they made at the time.

Hansi Flick and Laporta's dream: Haaland and Lamine Yamal together

Haaland is seen as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski due to his youth, quality, and talent. His goal-scoring instinct and overwhelming physicality make him the best striker in the world, and he would form a historic partnership alongside Lamine Yamal. His scoring ability, together with Lamine's capacity to create danger, would form a lethal duo that could dominate Europe in the coming seasons.

A dream that will not be easy to achieve, considering the Norwegian's astronomical salary, which seems out of Barça's reach. The financial dimensions of such an operation would be almost unattainable, but Laporta is not giving up. Still, just in case, Julián Álvarez also remains on Deco's agenda as a more feasible operation.