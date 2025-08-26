Confirmed, Barça seal Fermín López, Flick wants Arsenal's star

Barça keep making progress regarding the construction work on the new Camp Nou, but they're also doing the same in relation to the transfer market, which will bring news before the window closes. Fermín López was untouchable for Hansi Flick, but Barça have received a first formal offer from Chelsea and everything seems to indicate that the player from Huelva will pack his bags. Barça expect to get around €80 million (about $86.6 million) for Fermín López, especially because, with that money, they want to sign one of Arsenal's top stars.

Fermín López was one of Barça's key pieces for Flick, but the German coach has to prioritize and has requested the signing of a left-footed defender. Flick believes that, with Iñigo Martínez's departure, the defense has been left weakened and, as a result, has given the green light to sell Fermín, who will sign for Chelsea. Chelsea have offered €50M (about $54.2 million), but Barça will demand around €80 million (about $86.6 million) to let Fermín López leave: along with the 'OK' for the VIP seats, this will allow them to sign the star from Arsenal.

| @FCBarcelona_es

After the first two matchdays of La Liga, Flick believes that Barça must go to the transfer market in search of a top-level central defender. Iñigo Martínez's departure has been very painful and Flick is willing to let Fermín López go if selling the player from Huelva helps them sign a defender. Flick's idea is clear: Barça must get around €80 million (about $86.6 million) for Fermín with the clear goal of signing Arteta's young Arsenal prospect.

Confirmed, Barça sell Fermín López, Flick wants Arsenal's star

According to "Diario SPORT", Chelsea submitted, on Tuesday morning, the first formal offer for Fermín López, valued at €50 million (about $54.2 million). The offer is insufficient in Barça's eyes, but sources from the Catalan club assure that it's "likely" that negotiations will succeed, especially because Fermín López would welcome a move. This outlet can confirm that Barça state that, for now, there are no contacts between the parties, but, as we've explained, they don't rule out that these could happen before the window closes.

Barça would welcome the sale of Fermín López, as they want to go all out for a central defender from Arsenal. Flick wants Barça to bring him Arsenal's star and, as we've already explained, he's willing to part ways with Fermín López, who started in the league opener. Fermín López was also the MVP of the Trofeu Joan Gamper held at the Johan Cruyff and Chelsea are going all out for him: they want him to become a world star.

Barça work on Fermín López's departure with an eye on an Arsenal star: "Flick has requested him..."

Chelsea are over the limit, but they're working to sign Fermín López before the summer transfer window closes. Meanwhile, Barça are speeding up to satisfy Flick, who has requested the signing of Piero Hincapié, the Ecuadorian defender who is almost set to join Arteta's Arsenal. Hincapié, valued at €60 million (about $65 million), has a very advanced pre-agreement with Arsenal, but everything was put on hold this Tuesday: if Fermín is sold, Barça have options.

It's too early to consider it done, but what is clear is that Fermín López is on the way out, especially because he has many offers in the market. Barça's idea is to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Fermín López, but the player from Huelva has countless offers from the English Premier League. Barça, with the money from the VIP seats and the sale of Fermín López, are working toward the arrival of Piero Hincapié, an Ecuadorian defender who Flick likes a lot.