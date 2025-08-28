Cold shower for a Real Madrid substitute: Xabi Alonso agrees to his sale

Until recently, at Real Madrid it was communicated that the squad was complete. Nobody expected any more signings or last-minute departures.

However, recent weeks have completely changed that scenario. Meanwhile, the case of Dani Ceballos has sparked an internal debate at the club.

The Sevillian has dropped hints on social media that haven't gone unnoticed. After the match against Real Oviedo, he posted a "The last dance" that sounded like a farewell.

A brief but forceful message that has caused uncertainty among fans. Everything suggests that he may have played his last match wearing the white jersey.

An operation with economic benefits

Dani Ceballos has a contract until 2027 and earns €10 million ($10 million) gross per season. If he leaves, Real Madrid would save €20 million ($20 million) in salary and the €15 million ($15 million) they could receive from his transfer. In total, the operation would leave €35 million ($35 million) in profit for the club's coffers.

Meanwhile, Olympique de Marseille is, as of today, the most likely destination. According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a 60% chance that he will wear blue next season.

At this moment, both clubs are negotiating the terms and are even considering a loan with a mandatory purchase. For both, the goal is to find a fair agreement before the transfer window closes.

Complicated verdiblanco dream

Dani Ceballos's desire has always been to return to Real Betis. The Andalusian has repeated it on numerous occasions, but the economic reality makes it difficult.

Real Betis would hardly be able to afford a transfer close to €15 million ($15 million) and, in addition, pay him a competitive salary. All parties would have to make an extraordinary effort.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

With Marseille, on the other hand, the scenario is different. The French club has the capacity to handle both the salary and the transfer fee.

They are also looking to strengthen the midfield with a profile like Dani Ceballos's, capable of providing quality in ball circulation and arriving from the second line.

Real Madrid values his departure

At Real Madrid, they assume that with Xabi Alonso he won't have a leading role. The coach has already made it clear that he counts on other pieces for the midfield.

With Toni Kroos retired, Camavinga and Tchouaméni are leading the future, and young players like Arda Güler or Franco Mastantuono are also demanding minutes.

For this reason, Dani Ceballos would be relegated to the final moments of matches, a role that satisfies neither the player nor the club.

His departure seems the best solution for both parties. The final decision will be made in the next two weeks, but he is getting closer to heading to France.