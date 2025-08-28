Lucas Vázquez thanks Xabi Alonso for his work: 'I wouldn't have signed without you...'

Lucas Vázquez's departure from Real Madrid was one of those bittersweet moments that leave a mark.

The Galician fulfilled his dream of wearing the white jersey and experienced memorable nights at Santiago Bernabéu.

However, the club decided to go for Trent Alexander-Arnold and the return of Dani Carvajal, which left no room for the full-back. The end of this chapter seemed inevitable.

The outcome was confirmed with Fabrizio Romano's report: “Lucas Vázquez to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go!”

The deal is done and the player has reportedly already passed his medical in secret. A change of scenery that marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Xabi Alonso's gesture

What few knew is that the operation has a silent protagonist: Xabi Alonso. Bayer Leverkusen asked the coach about Lucas and the man from Tolosa didn't hesitate to give the best references.

In addition, the player himself sought advice from his former teammate, and Xabi Alonso told him about life in Germany and what it meant to be part of such an ambitious project.

| Europa Press

In fact, if the signing goes through, Lucas Vázquez might acknowledge his former coach with a very sincere phrase: “Without you I wouldn't have signed with them.”

Specifically, this would be because it was Xabi Alonso's trust that ultimately tipped the balance. The support of someone who knows both Spanish and German soccer so well has proven to be key.

A bet to stay in the elite

Lucas Vázquez had options to leave Europe. Teams from exotic leagues put contracts on the table with figures that were hard to refuse.

However, the Galician was clear that he wanted to keep competing at the highest level. Leverkusen offers him that possibility, with the Champions League as the main showcase.

Lucas Vázquez's ambition remains intact. He knows that at the German club he will have to fight for every minute, but he trusts his experience and versatility to make him a useful piece.

He can play as a full-back, winger, or even midfielder, something that has always been highly valued by his coaches.

Possible reunion in Champions

Fate may bring about an interesting clash. If Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League, Lucas Vázquez could return to Santiago Bernabéu as a rival. It would be a return full of emotions.

Although in private statements, the Galician reportedly said that he would prefer never to face the club of his life.

Despite everything, stepping onto the field at Santiago Bernabéu again would be a source of pride. Wearing Bayer Leverkusen's jersey, Lucas Vázquez wants to show that he still has a lot of soccer left in his boots.

This way, behind this new adventure, the shadow of Xabi Alonso will always remain, the man who ultimately opened the door to Germany for the Galician.