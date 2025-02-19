Munuera Montero won't referee any match this week, but he won't be the only major figure in the current events to miss out on this spectacle called football. Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder who was sent off in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, has been sanctioned for disrespecting Munuera Montero: all confirmed. The red card that Munuera Montero showed to Jude Bellingham for disregarding one of his decisions with the famous 'fuck off' will mean that the Englishman will miss two league matches.

Real Madrid Has Already Announced That They Will Appeal the sanction that the CTA has imposed on Jude Bellingham, who would miss the matches against Girona and Betis. The organization applies this punishment considering what the Madrid player said to the referee, Munuera Montero, as "disrespect or disregard", who is being investigated for a possible 'conflict of interest'. In fact, as we already reported in 'e-Notícies', Munuera Montero has been sidelined by the CTA and won't referee in Spain or Europe until his situation is regularized.

[IMAGE]{477567}[/IMAGE]

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the major figures in current events in Spain after the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, sent off Jude Bellingham, pointed out a clear penalty by Camavinga and didn't review possible controversial actions favorable to the whites. Following the controversy, Real Madrid exploded against Munuera Montero and the referee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, sadly, has been forced to step aside due to the tremendous harassment.

The CTA has assessed the words of Jude Bellingham, who addressed Munuera Montero, as "disrespect or disregard", which is why he only received a 2-match ban. Had they been classified as "insult or offense", Jude Bellingham would have missed a minimum of 4 league matches and a maximum of up to 12, according to the regulations.

It should be remembered that Munuera Montero, the referee of the match against Osasuna, recorded in the report: "In the 40th minute, Bellingham was sent off for addressing in the following terms: 'Fuck you'". With all this, Munuera Montero Has Gotten His Way and succeeded: Jude Bellingham will be sanctioned for disregarding the referee's judgment, something that will raise much controversy.