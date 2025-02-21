Confirmed, He Leaves With Ansu Fati, Double Exit at Barça: 'i'm Tired Of...'

Ansu Fati has been one of the most affected following Hansi Flick's arrival. The German has spoken about the forward publicly on several occasions and his statements have been contradictory over these months. This has led a large part of the fans to believe that he doesn't count on him, so it must be the '10' who makes a decision about his next destination.

Flick is aware of what the team needs and doesn't give minutes to anyone if they don't deserve them: everything he does is for the collective good. In this sense, there are several players who have had minutes and have ended up thriving, such as Marc Casadó. Others like Ansu Fati, however, have been relegated to the bench.

| @ansufati, Instagram

Ansu Fati Isn't the Only One Not Playing

Ansu Fati started the preseason very well and Flick confessed that he was very surprised with the level he was showing. Shortly after, an injury to the sole of his foot caused the new manager to start becoming disenchanted with his young player. It has reached the point where the winger is tired of not playing.

A month ago, Hansi said in a press conference that he had already spoken with Ansu Fati and had communicated to him, transparently, his current role in the rotation. His words implied that he wouldn't have opportunities, but the '10' wanted to try once more and decided to stay. However, seeing that it's impossible, Ansu has changed his mind and will leave in the summer.

That said, to everyone's surprise, Ansu Fati won't leave alone. Alongside him, another of Barça's stars who doesn't have minutes will also pack his bags. We are talking about Pablo Torre, who has disappeared from Flick's plans in recent weeks.

| E-Noticies

Pablo Torre Leaves with Ansu Fati

While it's true that Ansu Fati was drafted again for the match against Rayo after a long time, he has no chance of playing. He has decided that if the situation doesn't change, he will leave in search of minutes and to progress professionally. Meanwhile, Pablo Torre, who also doesn't play, would also be interested in seeking an exit.

Pablo Torre has performed well when he has had opportunities, but the reality is that Hansi Flick isn't convinced. In fact, he played a few minutes against Valencia because Gavi told the coach to let him out. We will see what destination Pablo Torre takes, but it is more than likely that he will leave in the summer market along with Ansu Fati.