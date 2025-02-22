Marc Casadó Tells Jules Koundé After Receiving the Same Offer: 'we Can Go to The...'

Marc Casadó has been one of Hansi Flick's big bets this season. His breakthrough has been key for Barça, successfully adapting to the elite and filling the void left by Sergio Busquets. Although Frenkie de Jong has outperformed him in recent weeks, the reality is that he remains a tremendously important player for the good functioning of the locker room.

Meanwhile, Jules Koundé has also had a great season, excelling both in defense and attack. His performance as a full-back has been impeccable, combining great defensive solidity with outstanding contributions in the offensive phase. Flick fully trusts him as demonstrated by his minutes on the field.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, to Barça's dismay, the high level of Marc Casadó and Jules Koundé hasn't gone unnoticed in Europe. Top-tier teams have shown interest in their services for the upcoming market. One of the most persistent clubs has been Chelsea, which has already presented its double proposal.

Chelsea Wants Marc Casadó and Jules Koundé

The team led by Enzo Maresca is going through an irregular campaign. Despite having a talented squad, their performance hasn't been as expected in the Premier League and they currently occupy the sixth position. That's why they are looking for reinforcements to help them regain prominence in England and have set their sights on Barça.

Chelsea has made a double offer for Marc Casadó and Jules Koundé. In the case of the French defender, the English would be willing to pay close to 100 million euros to secure his services. In Casadó's case, there was no need to present a specific amount, as the youth player closed any possibility by renewing with Barça.

Barça Responds to Chelsea

Despite the temptation, Barça has no intention of parting with either player. Only an extreme economic need could force their departure. At the moment, both Marc Casadó and Jules Koundé are clear that they want to stay at the club.

The stability of Hansi Flick's project is key in this decision. The German coach considers both players essential to the squad. As long as the situation doesn't change, Barça will continue to count on them for the immediate future.

The summer market may still bring surprises. If Chelsea insists with new offers, the Catalan club's board will have to assess their stance. For now, Marc Casadó and Jules Koundé will continue wearing Barça's jersey.