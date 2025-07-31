Barça beat Seoul, but Joan Laporta initiates his sale: 'He's run out of room'

FC Barcelona have convincingly defeated FC Seoul in the team's second match on Asian soil. The final score was a high one, as the Catalan club claimed victory by 3 to 7, but the match featured all kinds of moments. Far from being a walkover, the clash between Barça and Seoul left a good list of details that Joan Laporta was able to take note of.

Barça defeat Seoul with Joan Laporta present

Flick didn't want to take risks and, to avoid surprises, he fielded his best starting eleven from the beginning. Only Joan García and Araújo made it into the German coach's ideal line-up, as he chose to keep last year's approach. In midfield, Pedri, De Jong, and Olmo were selected, while in attack, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Lewandowski kept their places as starters.

Joan Laporta, who watched the match from the box, was amazed by his players' performance. The Barça president is extremely satisfied with what he saw on the field, but he also realized a situation that few could have imagined a few months ago. One of Flick's favorites has lost his role as a luxury substitute.

Joan Laporta initiates his sale

Joan Laporta, aware of the club's need to balance their accounts, won't object to certain departures. Clearly, Laporta won't allow the sale of Lamine or Pedri, but he will allow the departure of other players with a much more marginal role. Specifically, after the match against Seoul, the top Barça executive has added Gerard Martín to the list of possible sales.

Barça's full-back, who last year was Balde's usual substitute, saw Jofre Torrents take his position. Against Seoul, the 18-year-old youth player moved ahead of Gerard Martín, who had to adapt to the center of defense to get minutes. For Joan Laporta, this scenario is enough to force his departure.

Laporta is clear that any income is welcome at this time, and he knows that Gerard Martín is attracting some interest from European teams. That's why, seeing that he won't have many opportunities in Flick's system, Joan Laporta has decided to negotiate his departure. The president is willing to let him leave as long as the offer received reaches at least €15 million.

There's still a lot of summer left, but it seems clear that Gerard Martín will have to live in the shadow of Balde and Jofre Torrents if he stays at FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta, aware of the situation, has made it clear that the team doesn't need three left-backs. We'll see what happens as the days go by.