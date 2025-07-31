Hansi Flick makes it official at the Seoul-Barça: there's betrayal, surprise player swap

Barça face their second preseason match against Seoul with very clear intentions. Hansi Flick, aware that he has one of the best squads in the world in his hands, wants to repeat the successes achieved in his first season. With talents like Lamine, Pedri, Raphinha, or Ronald Araújo, everything is easier, but the German coach has the mission of ensuring that relaxation doesn't take hold in the locker room.

| @FCBarcelona

News in Seoul-Barça

For the second preseason fixture, Hansi Flick has made a truly surprising decision. He wants to show from day one that Barça aim for everything and, even though today's match is only a friendly, he has already presented his best starting eleven. Flick wants his players to keep their automatisms and chemistry among them, so he's chosen to start the best players.

For Seoul-Barça, Hansi Flick has decided that new signings like Rashford and Bardghji will stay on the bench. Instead, the trio formed by Lamine, Raphinha, and Lewandowski have once again taken up the attacking positions. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that there have been few changes in midfield, but it is important to say that the big surprise has come in defense with Ronald Araújo.

Hansi Flick makes it official in Seoul-Barça

To the surprise of almost everyone, Hansi Flick has decided to shake things up for Seoul-Barça with a major change in the culé backline. Last year, Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez were the team's starters without any discussion. However, now it seems that everything has changed, since Ronald Araújo has made it into the starting eleven presented by Flick, and as captain.

The Uruguayan center-back has gone through some very difficult months recently due to the role Hansi Flick had given him. He started the 24/25 season injured and couldn't return until January, when he almost transferred to Juventus. Finally, after meeting with Deco and listening to Flick's plans, Ronald Araújo decided to stay in Barcelona, and now time has proven him right: today he was a starter.

Ronald Araújo moves ahead of Íñigo Martínez

Ronald Araújo renewed until 2031 under the promise that he was going to be important in Hansi Flick's system. No one can guarantee him a starting spot, but it's clear that the German coach's decision to start the Uruguayan in Seoul-Barça is a real statement of intent.

In fact, before the line-up was announced, Sport newspaper confirmed that "Ronald Araújo will be an important piece for Hansi Flick this season. He believes that he offers a different profile from Íñigo and Cubarsí, more physical and powerful." This statement has been supported in Seoul-Barça, where Araújo started and left a very good impression.