Bombshell! Neither Betis nor Madrid, another team really likes Dani Ceballos: they play in the Champions League

Dani Ceballos is going through a very delicate moment at Real Madrid. Although he is one of the few midfielders who doesn't lose his composure with the ball at his feet, he doesn't seem to be part of Xabi Alonso's plans. The new coach has arrived with a very defined style in which, for now, there aren't too many minutes for the Utrera native.

Precisely because of this, throughout the summer the most repeated option for his future has been a possible departure from Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos needs to play regularly if he wants to be drafted by the Spanish National Team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. In this sense, everything seemed to indicate that Betis could be his destination, although the truth is that the operation is too complicated for the Andalusian team.

Dani Ceballos sets a deadline

Real Madrid doesn't want to give Dani Ceballos away. Florentino Pérez believes that "19" still has a market and won't accept less than 15 million euros. This is an amount that Betis can't afford at the moment and which sparked interest from Olympique de Marseille.

In the end, the deal wasn't closed. According to what Carvajal revealed from the Spanish National Team camp, a conversation with Xabi Alonso completely changed his teammate's decision. The Basque coach asked him for patience and Dani Ceballos agreed to stay, at least until January.

This way, the Andalusian has given himself a six-month margin. If after that time the situation doesn't improve, he will pack his bags in search of new challenges. He knows that Betis can't pay his transfer fee and that the Marseille option is already a thing of the past, so Dani Ceballos has only one option left, a very tempting one.

Dani Ceballos is highly regarded by Simeone

The surprising thing is the new team that has entered the scene. Neither Betis nor Olympique de Marseille, the club showing the most interest in Ceballos now is Atlético de Madrid. They do so with the advantage of playing in the Champions League.

The red-and-white team already tried to sign him last summer. Simeone believes that Dani Ceballos would fit perfectly into his system, providing composure and quality in a very physical midfield. In addition, the colchonero club would indeed be willing to pay the 15 million demanded by Real Madrid.

For the player, this is a difficult opportunity to turn down. Atlético would give him a leading role and the chance to play in the Champions League, something that neither Betis nor Real Madrid can guarantee him. It would also be a bold step in his professional career.

For now, Dani Ceballos is still a Real Madrid player. However, the January transfer window will be key to defining his future. Everything indicates that, if nothing changes, Atlético de Madrid will be the main favorite to secure his signing.