In Barcelona, they confirm the rumors about Gavi: 'The best thing is that...'

Gavi is much more than just a player in Barça's locker room. As a homegrown talent, he perfectly represents the club's values and brings an energy that spreads to all his teammates. On the field, he also proves to be a very complete midfielder, with the quality to link up play and a great ability to arrive from the second line.

His presence is admired by both the fans and his teammates. Culers know that with Gavi on the field, the team has an extra level of intensity that's hard to match. However, right now he's experiencing an extremely delicate situation that, in recent hours, has become even more complicated.

| Europa Press

What is happening with Gavi? Maximum tension in Barcelona

Despite everything he brings, Gavi doesn't currently have an undisputed role in Hansi Flick's team. The German coach often chooses Frenkie de Jong in his position, relegating the "6" to a substitute role. Since the serious injury he suffered in 2023, he hasn't been the same.

His quality minutes have dropped considerably. Flick values his commitment highly, but believes he still needs a bit more to get back to his best form. The truth is that Gavi has been feeling discomfort in his operated knee for some time.

The reality is that the latest news doesn't inspire optimism. In Barcelona, they confirm that Gavi's situation is going from bad to worse and that the discomfort in his knee isn't going away. The Andalusian has noticed persistent pain since he returned to competition and, he will most likely have to undergo surgery.

Tests for Gavi and final decision

For that reason, this Monday, Gavi will undergo new medical tests. The goal is to determine if he needs a more aggressive treatment that includes surgery. According to some sources, an arthroscopy might be necessary to clean the affected area.

If that procedure is confirmed, Gavi would be away from the field for several weeks. This would be a painful absence for Flick, who would lose a key player in the midfield rotation. It would also be a blow for Gavi himself, who is eager to get back to his best level.

The club's doctors clarify that this isn't the same injury he suffered in 2023. However, it is related, as it affects the same knee and is a consequence of the effort made during his recovery process. The ligament is in good condition, but the meniscus could be compromised.

We'll see what happens when the tests are completed, but everything points in one direction. Barça's medical staff believe the best thing is for Gavi to undergo surgery as soon as possible. Only then will he be able to finally leave the discomfort behind and become the decisive player everyone expects again.