Leo Messi has had a career as a professional footballer for almost two decades, during which he has established himself as a great global legend. He has achieved all kinds of titles, both collective and individual, breaking countless records. Since his official debut wearing Barça's jersey on October 16, 2004, against Espanyol, up to now, Leo has played more than 1,000 matches.

At Barça, he spent almost 17 seasons with the first team, playing his last match as a blaugrana in May 2021 against Celta. He has become the footballer with the most matches played at the club, with a total of 778, the all-time top scorer with 672, and the most decorated with 35 titles. Leo Messi is a legend, having broken all the records at the blaugrana club.

Currently, he is a player for Inter Miami, with which he played the recent Club World Cup. Leo keeps up with the latest culé news, being aware of veteran center-back Iñigo Martínez's move to Saudi club Al-Nassr, Messi has not hesitated to recommend a signing to Deco. Iñigo Martínez was a pillar in the culé defense, forming a great partnership with La Masia's young Pau Cubarsí, and leaves an important gap in defense.

Deco doesn't rule out signing a center-back in January

Several names have appeared on the front pages of the press linked to Barça in the near future. There has been talk of Murillo or Bastoni; however, in recent hours, another center-back, Argentine Lisandro Martínez, is gaining momentum. The defender became a world champion alongside Leo Messi and currently plays for Manchester United.

| Europa Press

Lisandro fits perfectly into Hansi Flick's play style. He is a defender who is quick to intercept and strong in the air. His ball distribution is clean enough to play at Camp Nou. Barça may have started their strategy to ensure the Argentine center-back can arrive in Barcelona next summer.

Flick interested in Lisandro Martínez

The current United center-back, 27 years old, is on Barcelona's radar as a possible reinforcement for 2026. The defender is highly appreciated by Flick, who values very positively his ability to start play from the back. His good positioning on the field and his speed in interceptions are other aspects of his profile as a defender.

The Argentine's contract with United expires in 2027, and the English club could consider a low-cost sale to avoid losing him for free in June 2027. The main obstacle to his signing is his injury history; he is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament tear. Lisandro Martínez has proven to be an elite footballer, with great leadership, making him a desired center-back in the soccer market.