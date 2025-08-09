Neither Barça nor Madrid, he's heading to Saudi Arabia: Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez are stunned

As is already customary every summer, Barça and Real Madrid are once again waging their particular duel for the biggest names on the market. The differences between both clubs are evident, but Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez share the same goal: to build a winning squad. One does it through youth academy work and the other through direct investment, but both methods keep delivering results.

At Barça, Joan Laporta keeps firm in his commitment to La Masia, where he still trusts that talents will emerge to shape the club's future. Florentino Pérez, meanwhile, keeps using Madrid's financial muscle to sign players who can deliver immediate results. These two visions, as different as they are successful, had clashed over a "9" who, in the end, will play in Saudi Arabia.

Arda Güler's memory remains very present at Camp Nou

The tension between Barça and Madrid already had a very recent chapter with the signing of Arda Güler. The young Turk had practically reached an agreement with the Culers, but a final offensive from the white club changed the player's fate. In the end, the attacking midfielder ended up at Bernabéu and left Joan Laporta with the deal unfinished.

That unexpected twist left wounds in Barça's board, who believed they had closed the deal. The story, however, has repeated itself, although this time with a very different ending. The protagonist now is Darwin Núñez, and his destination will be neither Barcelona nor Madrid: he's leaving for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Darwin Núñez, the "9" Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez wanted, is heading to Saudi Arabia

The Uruguayan striker from Liverpool was one of the favorites in Camp Nou offices and also at Santiago Bernabéu. Both presidents saw Darwin Núñez as the ideal "9", who fit the current needs: powerful, mobile, a goal scorer, and able to link up with teammates. His departure from Liverpool was taken for granted, since the English club's new signings had relegated him to a secondary role.

In that scenario, both Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez positioned themselves to try to sign him. Negotiations never materialized into a concrete offer, but the interest was real on both sides. Now a third option has emerged with an offer that neither could match.

In the end, Darwin Núñez has said yes to Saudi Al Hilal, who are offering him a contract worth €24 million ($24 million) net per season. The figure more than triples what he was earning at Liverpool and far exceeds any offer Barça or Madrid could afford. Joan Laporta didn't want to break his wage cap and Florentino Pérez considered the expense unsustainable.