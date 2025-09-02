Barça's locker room erupts against Luis de la Fuente! Neither Gavi nor Pedri accept him

Spain is facing the first matches of qualification for the 2026 World Cup and, as expected, Luis de la Fuente has prepared a list with quite a few surprises regarding Barça. In fact, the latest decisions made by Luis de la Fuente have caused an uproar in Barça's locker room, led by Gavi and Pedri. Both Barça players, drafted by Luis de la Fuente, are astonished by the decisions made by the Spanish coach and plan to talk with the manager to try to fully understand them.

Barça knows that many of its key players have national team commitments, but the culer club still doesn't understand Luis de la Fuente's criteria, the Spanish coach. While it's true that Gavi has been left out of the squad due to some discomfort in the knee he injured, De la Fuente has left out other stars. The latest decisions by Luis de la Fuente have upset Barça's locker room and Gavi and Pedri plan to talk with the coach: "It doesn't make sense," culer sources explain.

| E-Noticies, RFEF

The Spanish national team will face Bulgaria and Türkiye in these first two qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup. Luis de la Fuente has released a list with new faces, including Jorge de Frutos, from Rayo Vallecano, and Aleix García, from Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. García, in this case, has been drafted in place of the injured Gavi, who was initially drafted by Luis de la Fuente, just like other Barça players such as Pedri or Lamine Yamal.

Barça's locker room erupts against Luis de la Fuente! Neither Gavi nor Pedri accept it

The Spanish national team returns to action to play the first qualification matches for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. On September 4, the first match between Bulgaria and Spain will take place and, afterwards, on the 7th, the match against Güler's Türkiye will be held. For this first international break of the season, Luis de la Fuente has drafted 7 Barça players, but he has left out 2 of the best.

Cubarsí, Pedri, Fermín, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal have been drafted by Luis de la Fuente. Gavi had also received the call from Luis de la Fuente, but the Andalusian midfielder will miss out due to discomfort in the same knee he injured a few months ago. Even though 7 players have been drafted by Luis de la Fuente, there is a feeling in Barça's locker room that 2 stars are being treated unfairly.

Gavi and Pedri can't believe it, Luis de la Fuente seems to forget about Barça: "We'll talk now..."

What stands out most from Luis de la Fuente's list are the absences. The first is Joan García, goalkeeper for FC Barcelona, who has been showing a high level, especially in the league match against Rayo Vallecano.

But the most surprising is the absence of a FC Barcelona footballer that no one expected to be left out: Alejandro Balde. The left-back has returned from vacation in top form and was performing especially well, but it seems that Luis de la Fuente is ignoring his progress, at least for now.

Gavi and Pedri plan to talk with Luis de la Fuente to assess the situation: Barça's locker room erupts, because they believe Joan García and Balde should be with Spain.