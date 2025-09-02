Dani Carvajal puts on Barça's jersey to slam VAR: 'I wouldn't have called it'

The big news coming from Spain's National Team training camp is the celebrated return of Dani Carvajal. Real Madrid's captain is back after several months away from the field, and he's returning with the same excitement as someone coming for the first time. Even though he's 33 years old and has lifted every possible trophy, the full-back wants to keep winning and already has the 2026 World Cup in his sights.

The most special competition in the world at the national team level is just around the corner and, precisely because of that, Dani Carvajal's return to the group is so important. His experience, grit, quality, and commitment will be essential in a position where, in addition, Luis de la Fuente doesn't have top specialists. It's clear that the starting spot will be his if he gets back to his level and plays regularly for Real Madrid throughout the season.

| Europa Press

Dani Carvajal steps up and breaks his silence

Taking advantage of his presence with Spain's National Team, Juanma Castaño wanted to interview Dani Carvajal to discuss several current topics. Last night, the full-back appeared on El Partidazo de la COPE to talk about his role at Madrid and with the National Team, but also about the controversy with VAR. The first rounds of LaLiga have been very strange in terms of refereeing, with several notable mistakes that Carvajal hasn't stayed silent about.

First, Dani Carvajal was asked about the much-discussed penalty on Lamine Yamal in Vallecas and what happened with VAR. Let's remember that during the first half of the match, VAR couldn't be used due to a server failure that affected communication between the referees. His response left no one indifferent: "For me, it's a part of the game", he said firmly, making it clear that he believes it shouldn't have been called a penalty.

Dani Carvajal puts on Barça's jersey to criticize VAR: "I wouldn't have called it"

However, to everyone's surprise and without being asked, Dani Carvajal took the opportunity to comment on another controversial VAR play. This time, he sided with Barça. We're talking about the penalty called against the Catalan team against Levante for a handball by Alejandro Balde inside the box.

For Dani Carvajal, Balde's action is completely natural and shouldn't have been called a penalty. This is further proof that Real Madrid's captain says what he thinks, with no filters or hidden intentions. If he has to side with Real Madrid's biggest rival to defend soccer's interests and call out VAR, he'll do it.