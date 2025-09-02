The transfer market has already closed, but the last few hours have been frantic in which Barça, unfortunately, hasn't been able to make moves to strengthen its squad. The situation has been completely different for Tottenham, which, on the last day of the transfer market, completed the signing of Pedri's great partner, who will play in the Premier League. Pedri already knows: Barça had promised him the arrival of a forward, but Joan Laporta hasn't had room to maneuver and, therefore, the signing has been canceled.

If anything has become clear in this transfer market, it's that the Premier League is three steps ahead of LaLiga economically. Teams like Tottenham, which haven't won any trophies in elite soccer for years, have been able to strengthen themselves better than major clubs like Barça. In fact, Tottenham has signed Pedri's great partner, which has greatly upset the Canary Islands midfielder, who this past Monday assessed Barça's current situation.

Pedri has started the season at a superlative level, just like Gavi, who is injured due to discomfort in the knee he seriously injured months ago. However, the Canary Islander knows that Barça no longer has as much attacking spark and, therefore, he expected Barça to complete the signing of one of his great partners. That hasn't been possible, since Tottenham has been faster and has beaten Joan Laporta's Barça, which was inactive on the last day of the transfer market.

Tottenham, ruthless, already signs Pedri's best partner: "Barça has lost him"

In England, clubs, fueled by very powerful capital funds, are willing to do anything to sign the top talents. As expected, many of these Premier League entities have set their sights on one of the gems that Barça controlled this summer. Interest usually arises, but Tottenham, this time, has managed to beat a Barça that, once again, hasn't managed to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule.

The big loser has been Pedri, who has started the regular league season showing his best version, as has also been the case in the previous campaign. Pedri was outstanding against Rayo Vallecano as well, but he ran into 3 forwards who, unfortunately, were not sharp in front of goal.

Barça closes the transfer market letting a star slip away: "He's going to Tottenham and Pedri..."

Pedri expected Barça to make a move just hours before the transfer market closed, but Fermín López stayed in Barcelona and, therefore, Laporta couldn't sign anyone.

Barça's idea was to try to sign Randal Kolo Muani, the French center forward from PSG, but Tottenham ended up signing him. Flick liked Kolo Muani, but Barça hasn't been able to bid for the forward, who has chosen to play on loan in the Premier League.

Barça couldn't register him, which is why they didn't even start negotiations for the Frenchman: Pedri is left without his great partner, Muani signs for Tottenham.