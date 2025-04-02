Vox Responds to the New Cordon in Parliament by Pointing Out Hate Speech

PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP have announced the creation of a study commission on hate speech in Parliament. It is clearly a new sanitary cordon to further isolate Vox and Aliança Catalana.

| Parlament

Vox's spokesperson, Joan Garriga, appeared this Tuesday in Parliament to assess the political situation. Regarding the new sanitary cordon, he said that “the intention of the progressives and separatism is very clear, to intimidate Vox and silence us.” He warns that “they want to muzzle us by censoring our interventions.”

But he made it clear that “they're not going to succeed,” because in his opinion what Vox does “is not hate speech, but speeches of love. Love for our own, love for our civilization, love for our security.”

The True Hate Speech

Vox's spokesperson pointed out the “true” hate speech “that we have to endure in every session.” He was referring to the “hatred of Spain,” a “lack of respect for our common history and our past.” Also the “hatred of the police,”in reference to the intervention of the CUP deputy who cheered the riots in Salt.

Garriga reiterated that “we will continue with joy, with enthusiasm, working and denouncing what we consider.” In this regard, he assured that “there will be no complaints or cordons” that will prevent us from “continuing to defend the truth with more and more support.”

In this regard, Garriga highlighted the CEO results that say Vox is the favorite party of young people in Catalonia. “It shows that young people want unity, freedom of thought, equality, and to defend what is ours,” he expressed.

Vox Raises Its Voice Again Against Islamization

Vox's spokesperson insisted again on his defense of safe neighborhoods, focusing on the Islamization of Catalonia. He recalled that the Catalan community has 660,392 Muslims, double that of Andalusia, Madrid, or Murcia. And that the number of mosques continues to grow, with the aggravating factor that one in three is Salafist.

That's why Vox will propose that Parliament declare Islamism as a movement incompatible with Western values. They want a plan to be developed to detect those neighborhoods that are on the way to becoming areas where authority doesn't prevail (no-go). Vox calls for an extraordinary Security Board to address the threat of Islamism.

This Tuesday the Civil Guard dismantled a logistical cell of Hezbollah in Barcelona, in an operation with three arrests. With these, there are now nine arrests in just one week in Spain. Most anti-jihadist operations take place in Catalonia.