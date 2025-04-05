Carles Puigdemont, former President of the Generalitat, has been named the most deceitful Catalan politician in history, according to X's artificial intelligence, Grok. When asked about the most "deceitful and manipulative" politician in Catalonia, the AI replied decisively: the leader of Junts.

The reason for this statement is due to his role in the 2017 independence referendum, which was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court. According to Grok, his escape to Belgium to avoid justice also reinforces this perception, creating a controversial figure. "While some see him as a hero, others consider him a deception," says Elon Musk's AI:

The AI's response delves into why the 2017 referendum is considered illegal. "According to the Spanish government and the Constitutional Court, it violated the indivisible unity of Spain, which is defended by Article 2 of the Constitution," Grok explains. This referendum was organized without state approval, something required by law, which led to its declaration as unconstitutional.

| Europa Press

Grok Comments on Puigdemont's Spectacle in Barcelona

Grok goes further and explains a reality that the separatism movement didn't assume: the result of the consultation, with 90% of votes in favor, wasn't recognized internationally. The participation of only 43% has also been questioned, due to boycotts and police actions. This has been one of the key factors affecting the "legitimacy of the process at a national and international level."

Despite this context, Grok concludes that Puigdemont has remained a relevant figure in Catalan politics. His return and subsequent escape in 2024 "have reignited the debate about his figure and his impact on Catalonia's politics." This mix of support and rejection reinforces the controversy over his role in the region's recent history.

For the moment, the major problem the former President faces is being an ineffective leader in Waterloo. From Belgium, Puigdemont struggles to face the challenges that Junts has ahead, such as the rise of Aliança Catalana. What Grok doesn't explain is that Puigdemont remains in Belgium due to having fallen into the PSOE's trap with the amnesty law.