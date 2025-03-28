TV3 Says Govern 'Scores Well' According to CEO: '4.8 out of 10'

The CEO's sociopolitical surveys always bring interesting results. The latest of these surveys very well captures the political change happening in Catalonia. According to the data, Junts plummets and Aliança Catalana quintuples its results at the expense of Puigdemont.

Apart from the electoral polls, the CEO's surveys bring evaluations from many other areas, starting with the Govern of the Generalitat itself. It is clear to everyone that this Govern responds to two factors. The first is the great abstention among the indepe voters, and the second is the submissive position of ERC and Comuns, who have no room for maneuver.

| E-Noticies

This means that the Govern doesn't awaken great citizen passion, as it did during the hard years of the procés. In fact, the CEO's survey fails President Illa's Govern with a score of 4.8 out of 10. However, for TV3 this score is "a good result."

This is what the news broadcast said yesterday. To no one's surprise, TV3 added that the only ones who approve of the Govern are the "voters of socialists, Comuns, and ERC." That is, the voters of the Govern itself:

TV3: In Decline

It is also public knowledge that TV3 is not at its best moment of credibility. According to a recent report by the Sindicatura de Cuentas, TV3 has concerning gray areas in its internal management. The most notable are the suspicious appointments of its executives, as well as the high salaries they receive.

| Europa Press

Shortly after this report became known, an anonymous citizen filed a complaint against TV3 with the Anti-Fraud Office of Catalonia. According to the complaint, Antifraud is asked to investigate several alleged crimes by TV3. Among them, embezzlement and fraud against the public administration stand out.

Meanwhile, TV3 is dealing with internal tensions. In addition to breaches of the working day, workers have been denouncing for years the outsourcing of content to 'friendly' production companies. During these same days, it came to light that Ricard Ustrell's production company, for example, had pocketed 27 million euros of public money.