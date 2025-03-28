VIDEO | Laura Borràs Asks Spain for Help to Avoid Prison

After exhausting all resources (including amnesty), which have been denied, the former president of Junts and Parliament, Laura Borràs (sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for corruption), has requested that the process be initiated for President Pedro Sánchez's government to pardon her.

It's normal for a person to do anything within their reach to try not to go to prison, that's for sure. However, after years and years of making certain proclamations, perhaps there is a bit of hypocrisy.

In fact, it's something very typical of Junts. For example, this week they were asking to kick RENFE out of Catalonia while at the same time placing someone from their circle on RENFE's board of directors.

It clashes a bit to criticize a state while asking for its help and being part of its functioning, whether by participating in boards of companies like RENFE or TVE or by investing presidents like President Pedro Sánchez.

But it's not just what I think; their voters think so too. This is what the latest CEO survey says, which predicts that Puigdemont's party would lose between 6 and 8 deputies if there were elections in Catalonia again. Elections that PSC would win again, allowing Aliança Catalana to rise to 8 or 10 deputies and leaving CUP on the verge of being left out of Parliament. The rest of the parties would remain more or less the same.