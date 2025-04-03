PP Calls for Investigation into CUP Deputy's Remarks on Violence in Salt

One of the news stories that gained the most media traction in recent days was the unrest in Salt following the eviction of the city's imam. Shortly after this episode of public disorder, the tension shifted to Parliament, and it did so with its own voice. In very controversial statements, CUP deputy Laure Vega applauded and defended violence against the mossos officers.

Borrowing the words of comedian Manel Vidal, Laure Vega defended violence as a cultural phenomenon. "In Catalonia, throwing stones at the mossos and burning containers is a cultural fact of our own. Congratulations to the Muslim community of Salt for their full integration. You are an example," said the deputy. In fact, Vega wanted to draw a parallel between the situation in Salt and some riots that occurred in Barcelona in 1845 as a result of a bullfight:

These words sparked a bitter controversy that has even resulted in formal complaints. The independent mossos union, USPAC, for example, reported these statements to Parliament. "Irresponsible, shameful, and dangerous statements," they said from the union. Meanwhile, Deputy Vega defended that her intervention had a humorous spirit and that the police union had a "limited reading comprehension."

| EFE

PP Requests a Report

Now, the controversy continues. As E-Notícies has learned, the parliamentary group of PP has initiated a request before the Mesa of Parliament for the chamber's legal services to draft a report on the words of the cupaire leader. "These are statements that, although made in a parliamentary setting, are offensive and degrading," they say from the Catalan PP.

Deputy Alberto Villagrasa explains to E-Notícies that these are "very explicitly violent speeches." "Authentic atrocities," he concludes. Regarding hate speeches, so in vogue at the moment in Parliament due to the maneuver to limit Vox and AC, Deputy Villagrasa points out that "from the radical left, there are hate speeches within Parliament."

| Parlament

In fact, in a recent parliamentary intervention, Villagrasa allowed himself to be ironic about the CUP's stance. "I understand that if tomorrow someone shows up at the CUP headquarters and stones it, they will be happy and content because it will be a cultural fact of theirs," reasoned Villagrasa from the podium.

Finally, from PP, they request that possible violations of "criminal legislation and the code of conduct of Parliament members" be clarified. In such a case, Deputy Vega would face the corresponding sanction contemplated by the code of conduct. Now the ball is in the court of the Mesa of Parliament, which will have to decide whether to order the legal services to carry out this report.