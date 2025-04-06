VIDEO | Ignacio Garriga Takes the Youth by Storm and Causes a Sensation on Social Media

Ignacio Garriga, leader of Vox in Catalonia, caused a sensation on social media after his participation in the Saló de l'Ensenyament in Barcelona. At the event, Garriga received support from numerous young people who applauded and cheered the politician. The images of the meeting have gone viral, reaching almost one million views, a high figure for a party's publication.

In the video, several young people can be seen approaching Garriga to show him their support. Some even ask him to send a voice message to their friends and family. At one point, a young man asks him not to ban Catalan if Vox comes to power, to which Garriga responds: "Never, don't let them lie to you, we love Catalan as much as Spanish":

Beyond the anecdote, this episode reflects a sociological trend already confirmed by survey data. According to the latest CEO barometer, Vox is the preferred party among young people in Catalonia. About 17.71% of young people between 18 and 21 years old would vote for Vox if regional elections were held now.

| Europa Press

The survey also indicates that ERC is the second choice among young people, with 14.58% support. PSC ranks third with 12.50%, followed by Junts with 8.33%. These data reveal the growing popularity of Vox among the younger population in Catalonia.

Meanwhile, PP obtains 6.25% of the votes, while the commons remain with 5.21%. CUP achieves 4.17%, and Aliança Catalana obtains 3.13%. Additionally, 12% of young people say they wouldn't vote, and 11.46% don't know which option to choose.

Change in Trend

These results underline the change in political preferences of young Catalans. Once again, these changes must be attributed to the end of the pro-independence decade. Indeed, if previous editions of the CEO are examined, it is shown that young people have stopped being the most pro-independence, as was the case over the last ten years.

Parallel to this, the profound social changes occurring in the West show that identity forces gather the majority vote among young people. The last time this was observed was during the European elections. In France and Germany, for example, RN and AfD triumphed among the youngest.