An ANC Event with Laura Borràs Highlights the Decline of the Pro-Independence Movement

The "procés" as we knew it ended with the end of the pro-independence majority in Parliament. From here, a period of readjustment has opened within Catalan politics. Some of its most notable effects are the collapse of wokism, the rise of PP, the solidity of Vox, and the emergence of AC.

Despite this being a manifest evidence, there are "procés" actors who still act as if nothing has happened. The clearest example is the ANC, presided over by Lluís Llach. A companion of former president Puigdemont, the ANC has had no other function than to pressure ERC to try to save the "procés" shipwreck.

At the same time, the ANC still clings to the grandiosity of the "procés" decade. Thus, according to its new "roadmap", the ANC bets on unilaterality and conflict with the State. That is, precisely what failed during the years of the "procés" decade.

From Grandchildren to Grandparents

Even among nationalist sectors, it is taken for granted that the ANC is amortized. This has made it an object of both ridicule and criticism. There are, for example, its anecdotal demonstrations against the Monarchy or its merchandising to generate income.

However, for many, the true interest of the ANC lies in that it reflects the current sociological dynamics of the "procés".

That is, support among older people, and with an almost non-existent youth presence. This was reflected again in an event that Laura Borràs led with the ANC section in Cambrils. As seen in the images of the event, the majority of the audience is made up of elderly people:

This is by no means an anecdote, but rather reflects the current situation of the "procés". In fact, last September, the CEO reflected that Catalanism had reached its lowest point among the youth. On the contrary, support for the "procés" has remained, and even increased, among those over 65 years old.