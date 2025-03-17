ERC Closes Its Congress with More Internal Division and Already Sets a Date for Its Disappearance

The new ERC of Oriol Junqueras has staged its internal division and decline at the Martorell congress next weekend. Its leaders have tried to sell optimism, claiming to be the party of independence and social policies, and as a bastion against the far right. The reality is that they have received a flood of criticism, many coming from within the independence movement and from their own leaders.

| ERC

The congress has highlighted the party's internal fracture, with reproaches from critical sectors and notable absences such as Marta Rovira and Pere Aragonès. The so-called truth commission has caused new tensions among the different sectors of the party. The current leadership has closed the scandal of the B structure by blaming the Rovira supporters, which has increased the indignation.

An Even More Fractured Party

The leader of the Rovira faction, Xavier Godàs, has been very blunt. "The news of the congress could have been what policy the party will pursue, but it has been an accusatory report without evidence and a public mockery of the organization," he expressed on X.

The independence faction Foc Nou has also criticized the truth commission promoted by the current leadership. They claim that "it doesn't contribute anything new" other than "a value judgment that makes coexistence more difficult." Helena Solà, leader of Foc Nou, has criticized the "mockery" and lamented the lack of "rigor, transparency, and impartiality."

Oriol Junqueras wanted this congress to serve to stage unity, but it seems that the party emerges more fractured than ever. There have also been many criticisms both for the ideological direction and the staging.

Criticism of ERC After the Congress

"Catalonia needs us," said Oriol Junqueras in a triumphant tone. But his X profile has been filled with very critical messages from those who accuse him of having betrayed the independence movement and having sold Catalonia to Islamism. They call him a liar, traitor, narcissist, and fraud.

His right-hand woman, Elisenda Alamany, hasn't fared well either. She is accused of being responsible for today's Catalonia, decadent, full of immigration and crime. Like Junqueras, they predict a bleak future for her.

ERC has posted photos of the congress in a publication on X with the message "ambition, country, future." It already has a hundred comments tearing the party apart and announcing its imminent disappearance. "What future," someone asks, and another points out that "you have one election left."

"Surrender, past Spanishness," another responds jokingly. There are plenty of qualifiers like "shame," "botiflers," "cynics," and others that can't be reproduced.

Towards Its Disappearance?

Seeing all these criticisms, it seems that ERC is currently a party adrift and unable to recover. "Someday we will study ERC as the party we all wanted to vote for and that we all had to stop voting for," summarizes Joan.

"Not a single regret for the disastrous management of these last years, nor for the party's scandals. Not a single senyera or estelada," also criticizes @DudMantua.

| X

Many have criticized the staging of the congress, where indeed there were no Catalan or independence flags. Given this scenario, some are already setting a date for the party's disappearance. Oriol Junqueras set Catalonia's independence in 2031, but many believe that by then Esquerra "will no longer exist."