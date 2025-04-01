Everyone Is Amazed by the News Paola Olmedo Has Given About José María Almoguera

Paola Olmedo has left more than one person speechless with the unexpected news she has revealed about her ex-husband, José María Almoguera. Some revealing statements she has exposed through her latest interview.

Although she has always claimed that she doesn't feel comfortable speaking in front of the media cameras, this Monday, March 31, she has taken an important step forward.

After her appearance on TardeAR, Paola Olmedo has become the latest guest on the podcast, Cuenta y exagera. During her visit, José María Almoguera's ex has spoken about several topics related to both her current situation and the Campos family.

Among other things, the young woman has talked about María Teresa Campos, María "La Jerezana," her surgery and the haters. However, besides addressing these issues, she has also dared to comment on her ex-husband's current life.

Like her, José María Almoguera has always been a practically unknown person to the press. Despite his name and face being known for being Carmen Borrego's son, he had always remained in a discreet background.

However, now Terelu's nephew has decided to jump into fame. So much so that, in recent months, he has been on magazine covers, participated in reality shows like GH Dúo and become a television collaborator.

A U-turn that, as expected, has strongly caught Paola Olmedo's attention. So much so that she hasn't hesitated to share with the podcast listeners what she thinks about it.

Paola Olmedo Surprises with the Words She Has Dedicated to José María Almoguera: "Look at Him Now"

During her appearance in this space, Paola Olmedo has stated that José María Almoguera's new attitude with the press has surprised her:

"José María was very against going on television and would get angry when I joked about him going. Look at him now. The José María now has nothing to do with the one who was with me."

On the other hand, and although until now she had stuck to talking only about her ex-mother-in-law, this time Paola Olmedo has had no problem speaking about Alejandra Rubio.

"I empathize with Alejandra Rubio because too many things are made up about her. I know what it feels like and it's not cool," José María Almoguera's ex-wife has stated. This way, the guest has made it very clear that she has no problem with her ex's cousin.

In any case, Paola is very clear that, despite everything, she doesn't wish to harm any of the members of this media clan. In fact, Carmen Borrego has been one of the people who has supported her the most with her son during the surgical intervention.