Alessandro Lequio Reveals Who Anita's Mother Is, the Famous Granddaughter of Ana Obregón

Alessandro Lequio made some statements a few days ago about little Ana Sandra that sparked controversy. Ana Obregón's ex stated: "Anita is not my son Aless's daughter, she is Ana's daughter," he asserted emphatically on Vamos a ver. A phrase after which the actress and biologist quickly reacted by raising her voice in protest.

The aforementioned Telecinco program addressed the topic of Pepe Navarro's inheritance. Then Joaquín Prat asked Alessandro Lequio if he had informed himself about whether Ana Sandra would receive anything from the inheritance. "Yes, I have informed myself very well because she is not my son's daughter, she is Ana's daughter," the panelist replied.

These words did not sit well at all with Ana Obregón. The television personality later admitted that she had contacted the Italian and that he "clarified everything" for her.

Alessandro Lequio Clarifies Who Is Little Ana Sandra's Mother

"I called him and he explained how things are," Ana Obregón explained, making it clear that her ex's words were "taken out of context." In fact, Aless Lequio's mother agreed with the count by confirming that his inheritance would not reach the girl. "Anita is my adopted daughter, although biologically she is Aless's daughter," she reiterated.

Ana thus agreed with the Telecinco collaborator. In legal terms, Alessandro Lequio "is right" because Ana Sandra "is not Aless's daughter legally." Even so, the actress insisted that biologically she is the daughter of her son who passed away in May 2020.

Subsequently, the former New Year's Eve presenter from Puerta del Sol explained that she maintains "a good relationship" and talks "a lot" with Lequio. She also confirmed that he "is interested in the girl and has been by my side throughout the process. He only refers to legally," she wanted to explain.

As Ana Obregón revealed at the time, there is a holographic will in which her son expressed his desire to have offspring. For this reason, Ana Sandra was born in the United States through surrogacy with genetic material from her son Aless Lequio.

Ana Obregón Reacts to Those Who Doubt Whether Ana Sandra Is Biologically Aless Lequio's Daughter

In recent days, some media have commented that there are doubts about the possibility that Aless Lequio's sperm was legally used to conceive Ana Sandra. The director of Lecturas explained that, according to Spanish legislation, the use of genetic material post mortem is subject to strict restrictions.

Specifically, it is established that the deceased's genetic material can only be used if there is express and written consent from the donor. Additionally, it must occur within one year after the death.

The TardeAR collaborator highlighted the inconsistencies that, according to him, exist in Ana Obregón's testimony when talking about Ana Sandra's birth. Nonetheless, the actress has made it clear whether or not she is biologically her son's daughter. "I did a DNA test," revealed Alessandro Lequio's ex.