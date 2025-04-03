Urgent Statement from Anabel Pantoja About Her Daughter Alma: 'The Truth Is That...'

Anabel Pantoja has surprised everyone by sharing what is happening with her daughter. Isabel Pantoja's niece admitted to her more than two million followers that she hasn't taken care of herself since little Alma was born. A situation she now wants to remedy as she explained in a video: "The truth is that I've let myself go quite a bit since I gave birth."

Next, the Andalusian made it clear that her intention is to take care of herself. "It can't be anymore because I have to do the bikini operation, the shrimp operation, the cod operation, and all the operations," she stated, showing great humor.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The former contestant of Supervivientes went out for a walk with her child when she decided to record the mentioned video. "After 150 years, I've squeezed into this sports jumpsuit, which I don't even know how I fit into," she confessed while pushing her baby's stroller through the streets of Córdoba.

Anabel Pantoja Has Shared Her Desire to Start Taking Care of Herself

Despite the good tone with which she shared that she needs to take care of herself, the truth is that Anabel Pantoja is determined to regain her physical shape. The influencer justified the situation by explaining that during all this time she has been focused on her daughter. "It's true that I've let myself go because my mind has been on her."

Even so, she now understands that it's also important to take care of herself. "So, let's get to it and get moving," the Sevillian said optimistically.

A few hours earlier, Pantoja posted a photo in which she appeared wearing jeans. Anabel had no problem sharing with her followers that she wears size 44, making it clear that she doesn't care about the comments from those who criticize her for her weight gain.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

"You can already be size 48! Beauty is in the heart, and you're overflowing with it. Besides, a beautiful person is beautiful," her father-in-law reacted.

Isabel Pantoja's Niece Has Already Started Making Changes to Her Diet

Kiko Rivera's cousin, despite not caring what others say, is clear that the time has come to take care of herself. In addition to explaining on her social media profile the decision she has made, Anabel also wanted to show the first dish of her healthy diet. A white rice with turkey cubes, avocado, and corn that she prepared in just five minutes.

Fully engaged in the 'bikini operation,' Pantoja, however, is not willing to go hungry. Her intention is to follow a healthy and balanced diet and establish an exercise routine in addition to taking walks with her little one.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

It should be remembered that Anabel Pantoja gained about 22 lbs. (10 kilograms) during her pregnancy, and although she is not concerned about her size 44, the truth is that she wants to get in shape. A desire she has shared with her loyal followers, whom she will surely keep informed.