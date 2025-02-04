Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Surprised man with euro bills in his hand and a logo in a red circle.
Many families will appreciate this tax relief | Camara Europa Press, Pexels, andres barrionuevo lopez
ECONOMY

U-turn in Hacienda: you'll save a lot of money if you do this

Thousands of families are celebrating after a European ruling exempts them from taxing Erasmus scholarships.

by

Miguel Cuartas Ortego

Recently, Hacienda has announced news that will benefit many Spanish families. The fact is that the aid received from Erasmus scholarships will no longer have to be taxed in the Income Tax return.

This decision is based on a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). One that affects all member countries, including Spain.

Hacienda gives good news: what you'll save with Erasmus scholarships

The CJEU has ruled that mobility aid, such as Erasmus scholarships, should not be considered taxable income in the country of residence of the student or their parents. In the specific case of Croatia, the local Hacienda had included the amount of the Erasmus scholarship in the calculation of the parents' income tax. This resulted in a higher tax burden for them.

Montage with a background image of the Tax Agency and another of a girl celebrating with a computer and another image of several euro bills
Great news for many Europeans | Europa Press, Latino Life, Getty Images

The European court considered that this practice was incompatible with European Union law. The fact is that it constituted an unjustified restriction on the right of free movement and residence within the territory of the Member States.

How does this European ruling affect Erasmus aid in Spain?

Although the ruling refers to a case in Croatia, its effects are applicable to all European Union countries, including Spain. Therefore, from now on, the aid received from Erasmus scholarships should not be included in the Income Tax return of the student's parents or guardians.

A woman shows several bills, thumbs up, with an image of the Treasury in the circle
You won't have to pay taxes on these aids | Roman R., Europa Press

What this means is that the taxable base will not increase. This fact can result in a significant saving on the annual tax bill by all accounts.

A beneficial news for many families

This measure benefits numerous Spanish families who have been receiving aid for their children to study abroad. By eliminating the obligation to declare this aid, the tax burden on parents is reduced, which can translate into considerable economic savings.

Additionally, it encourages student mobility and facilitates access to international educational programs, promoting the training and personal development of students. Overall, the decision by Hacienda to exempt Erasmus scholarship aid from taxation in the Income Tax represents progress for Spanish families. Alleviating their tax burden and promoting international education.

➡️ Economy

More posts: