Hacienda makes a key gesture that saves thousands of Spaniards: highly praised

In 2025, Hacienda has introduced a measure that benefits parents with children under 25 years old living at home. This initiative allows families to obtain a significant tax deduction in the Income Tax Return by including their children in it. This economic advantage is highly appreciated by taxpayers.

Why is it an advantage to include children in the Income Tax Return? Hacienda responds

Including children in the Income Tax Return offers a considerable economic advantage. By doing so, parents can apply the "minimum for descendants." This is a deduction that reduces the taxable base and, therefore, the amount of taxes to be paid.

This measure is designed to alleviate the tax burden on families and recognize the expenses associated with the care and maintenance of children. The "minimum for descendants" is a deduction that varies according to the number of children and their age. For the 2025 fiscal year, the amounts are as follows:

First child: 2,400 euros annually.

Second child: 2,700 euros annually.

Third child: 4,000 euros annually.

Fourth child and subsequent children: 4,500 euros annually for each one.

Additionally, if the children are under three years old, the deduction increases by 2,800 euros additional for each one. For example, if a family has a two-year-old child, the deduction would be 5,200 euros (2,400 euros + 2,800 euros).

Requirements to apply the deduction

To benefit from this deduction, it is necessary that the child must be under 25 years old by December 31 of the fiscal year. The child must live with the parents or be economically dependent on them. Additionally, the child's annual income, excluding exempt income, must not exceed 8,000 euros.

It is important to note that even if the child works, they can be included in the return as long as they meet these criteria. Additionally, if the child has a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, there is no age limit to apply the deduction.

Additional benefits for families with children in 2025

In addition to the "minimum for descendants," Hacienda has implemented other measures to support families, such as the maternity deduction. Working mothers can benefit from a deduction of up to 1,200 euros annually for each child under three years old.

Some autonomous communities, such as the Region of Murcia, have introduced additional deductions. For example, 100 euros for the purchase of glasses for children under 12 years old and up to 150 euros for expenses in sports activities.