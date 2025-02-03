Immense joy among BBVA customers: they haven'thing to fear from today

BBVA customers have enthusiastically received an important innovation that enhances the security of their transactions. We're talking about the introduction of the dynamic CVV on Aqua cards. This measure provides an additional layer of protection, especially for phone and internet purchases.

BBVA just introduced it: What is the dynamic CVV of Aqua cards?

The CVV is a three-digit number that appears on the back of credit and debit cards. Traditionally, this code is static and remains the same for all transactions.

| Google Maps, BBVA, Ton Photographer 4289, en.e-noticies.cat

However, with BBVA's new functionality, the CVV on Aqua cards is dynamic. This means it changes periodically, offering greater security for each transaction.

Security in online transactions is a constant concern. The dynamic CVV reduces the risk of fraud; if a criminal obtains the CVV from a previous transaction, they won't be able to use it for future purchases because the code will have changed.

How does the dynamic CVV work? BBVA makes it this easy for you

This ensures that each purchase is protected with a unique and temporary code. To use the dynamic CVV of BBVA's Aqua cards, follow these steps:

Access the BBVA app: Log in with your username and password.

Select your Aqua card: In the main menu, choose the card from which you want to obtain the dynamic CVV.

Check the dynamic CVV: Within the card details section, you'll find the "dynamic CVV" option. Selecting it will generate a three-digit code valid for a limited time, usually five minutes.

Use the code for your online purchases: When buying online, enter the dynamic CVV provided by the app in the corresponding field of the merchant.

| Google Maps, Getty Images Signature de ilkersener, en.e-noticies.cat

This process ensures that each transaction is protected by a unique and temporary code, thus increasing the security of your online purchases.

Additional benefits of BBVA's Aqua cards

In addition to the dynamic CVV, BBVA's Aqua cards offer other advantages. The card doesn't have the card number or expiration date visible, making it difficult to use in case of loss or theft.

You can manage your expenses, activate or deactivate the card, and receive real-time notifications about your transactions. Make purchases quickly and securely at physical establishments that accept this technology.

The card is made from recycled materials, contributing to sustainability. These features make the Aqua card a comprehensive and secure option for your financial needs.