Surprise at Hacienda: these Spaniards applaud the help they'll have in 2025

In 2025, Hacienda has implemented a measure that benefits freelancers, allowing them to defer the payment of certain taxes without needing to provide guarantees. This initiative has been enthusiastically received by the 3.3 million freelancers in Spain. They applaud the measure for offering them greater financial flexibility.

Pay attention to this Hacienda measure in favor of millions of freelancers

The Tax Agency allows freelancers to defer tax debts of up to 50,000 euros without needing to provide collateral or guarantees. This deferral applies to various tax forms that freelancers must periodically submit. Freelancers can request the deferral of the following forms:

Form 130: Fractional payment of IRPF for those in direct estimation.

Form 131: Fractional payment of IRPF for those who pay taxes in objective estimation (modules).

Form 303: Quarterly VAT return.

The maximum term for these deferrals is 12 months for legal entities and 24 months for individuals. It is important to note that, even if the deferral is granted, the debt must be settled within these established terms.

Why is this tax deferral vital for freelancers?

This measure is essential for freelancers for several reasons. By being able to defer tax payments, freelancers have more time to gather the necessary funds. This improves their cash flow and allows them to better manage their finances.

The ease in financial planning is another important point. With the possibility of splitting payments, freelancers can plan their expenses and investments more precisely, thus avoiding financial strains.

Additionally, in times of lower activity or income, the tax deferral offers relief. Allowing freelancers to focus on the recovery and growth of their business without the pressure of immediate payments.

Not all debts can be deferred

It is important to mention that not all debts with Hacienda are deferrable. For example, withholdings and payments on account declared in forms 111, 115, and 123 can't be deferred, as these amounts correspond to withholdings made to third parties.

Thus, the possibility of deferring tax debts without needing guarantees represents a significant advantage for freelancers. Providing them with a valuable tool to manage their tax obligations more flexibly and adapted to their financial needs.