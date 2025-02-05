Banco Santander makes many smile with this novelty: nobody expected this gift

Banco Santander, through its Fundación Universia, has launched the 19th edition of its scholarships for students with disabilities. This year, 200 scholarships of 1,000 euros each are being offered. All with the aim of supporting students with a disability of 33% or higher in their university education.

These scholarships are an initiative of Banco Santander to promote the educational inclusion of people with disabilities. Since its creation, they have helped more than 3,400 students, allocating more than 15 million euros in scholarships.

The purpose is to facilitate access and permanence in higher education for students with disabilities. Overall, it contributes to a more equitable society.

Requirements to apply for the scholarship: take note

To apply for one of these scholarships, it is necessary to meet the following requirements. All of them in addition to presenting a recognized disability equal to or greater than 33%.

Studies: Be enrolled in a Spanish university in the 2024-2025 academic year, in undergraduate or higher studies.

Academic performance: Have passed at least 50% of the credits of the degree in which you are enrolled.

Age: Not have turned 35 at the time of application.

The application is made through the Fundación Universia website. It is necessary to complete a form with personal, academic, and disability information. At the same time, the required documentation must be attached, such as the disability certificate and the academic record.

Benefits of the scholarship and application deadline

Each scholarship is worth 1,000 euros, which is intended to cover expenses related to university education, such as materials, transportation, or accommodation. Additionally, beneficiaries can access mentoring and career guidance programs, facilitating their integration into the labor market.

The deadline for submitting applications ends on February 28, 2025. It is important to send the application before this date to be considered in the selection process.

This initiative by Banco Santander and Fundación Universia represents a significant opportunity for students with disabilities seeking to continue their higher education. With 200 scholarships available, it is expected that more students can benefit from this economic and academic support.