The Tax Agency finally delivers the most anticipated news for thousands of Spaniards: starting today

If you're looking for an affordable home, Treasury auctions can be an excellent opportunity. The Tax Agency auctions seized assets, including homes, at prices that are often lower than the market. Participating is easier than it seems and can significantly benefit your wallet.

Many citizens have the solution to buy a house: Treasury auctions

When a person or company doesn't pay their tax debts, Treasury can seize their assets and sell them at public auction to recover the owed money. These auctions are conducted online through the State Official Gazette (BOE) Auction Portal.

There, various properties are offered, from city apartments to rural estates. To access these auctions, you have to follow a series of steps, which we list below.

Registration: You must register on the BOE Auction Portal. For this, you need a digital certificate, electronic ID, or be registered in the Cl@ve system.

Search: Once registered, you can search for active auctions by filtering by province, type of asset, or price range.

Deposit: To participate, it's necessary to make a deposit that is usually 5% of the property's appraisal value. This amount is refunded if you don't win the auction.

Bidding: During the auction period, you can place your bids electronically. At the end, if your bid is the highest, the property will be awarded to you.

Advantages for citizens with Treasury auctions

Above all, they will benefit from lower prices. Homes at auction usually have prices below the market, representing an opportunity to acquire a cheap house. Additionally, the process is public and conducted electronically, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

As if that weren't enough, there's a wide variety of options. We have a broad range of available properties, increasing the chances of finding a home that suits your needs and budget.

Before participating, it's important to be well-informed about the property's condition and any possible encumbrances it may have. Also, make sure you have the necessary financing to complete the purchase if you win. With proper preparation, Treasury auctions can be an excellent alternative for those seeking an affordable home.