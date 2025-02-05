Important notice from CaixaBank to these Spaniards: very few days left

CaixaBank has launched a new call for its University Internship Program for 2025, offering 59 positions aimed at university students from all over Spain. These internships last six months and represent an excellent opportunity to gain experience in the banking sector.

CaixaBank makes it easy for you to do internships: these are the requirements

To apply for one of these positions, it is necessary to meet the following requirements: be an undergraduate student of any discipline and have completed at least 120 credits of the degree. Also, reside in Madrid, Barcelona, or in the areas where CaixaBank has territorial corporate centers.

Additionally, you have the possibility to formalize an internship agreement in collaboration with the university, something that students really appreciate. And having a B2 level of English and having had some international experience, such as studies, exchanges, or volunteering in NGOs, will be valued.

Application process and deadline: not much time left

Interested parties can submit their application until February 17, 2025, through the official CaixaBank Careers website. The truth is that participating in this internship program offers multiple benefits that many students want to obtain for the sake of their professional future.

Selected students will join on March 31 and will remain until the end of September, participating in areas such as Sustainability, Auditing, Digital Transformation, Human Resources, Media, and Business, among others.

Flexible hours: CaixaBank understands the importance of balancing internships with studies. Therefore, it offers a 20-hour weekly schedule with flexible hours.

Personalized mentoring: Each student will have a tutor who will guide and support them throughout their stay, facilitating their professional and personal development.

Remuneration: The internships are paid, allowing students to receive financial compensation while gaining work experience.

This program is a unique opportunity for university students to expand their knowledge, develop practical skills, and establish professional contacts in one of Spain's leading banking entities. If you meet the requirements and are interested, don't miss this opportunity and submit your application before February 17.