The Treasury confirms it: thousands of Spaniards are spared from paying more until April

Last Friday, January 31, Hacienda confirmed that the tax increase for vapers is delayed until April 1. This means that Spaniards who use electronic cigarettes won't see a price increase in nicotine liquids until that date.

Initially, the new tax was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025. However, the Government decided to postpone it by three months to allow more time for the adaptation to this tax measure. According to official sources, the goal is to provide a greater margin for both companies and consumers to adjust to the change.

Vaping won't be as expensive until April: Hacienda confirms it

Starting April 1, the new tax will impose a levy of between 0.15 and 0.20 euros per milliliter of liquid containing nicotine. This will result in an increase in the final price of these products for consumers.

| Rolaks, Getty Images Signature

The decision to delay the tax increase was made to give a greater margin for the adaptation to this tax figure. Undoubtedly, good news for many months before such an increase officially occurs.

Mixed reaction from electronic cigarette users

The reaction among vaper users has been varied. Some consider this postponement a stroke of luck, as it allows them to continue buying liquids without the new tax for three more months.

| Milan Markovic de Getty Images Signature, Europa Press

However, others are concerned about the impact the increase will have on their expenses starting in April. Meanwhile, the Union of Vape Promoters and Entrepreneurs (UPEV) has expressed its concern. Above all, they are unhappy about the lack of a longer transition period.

The problem many SMEs may face

They argue that many small and medium-sized enterprises could be negatively affected by the additional tax burden, especially those with large amounts of stored product. UPEV estimates that without an adequate destocking period, many SMEs could face serious financial difficulties.

Nonetheless, although some vaper users consider themselves lucky to avoid the Hacienda increase until April 1, the measure continues to generate debate. Both consumers and industry entrepreneurs are alert to how this new tax will affect them once it comes into effect.