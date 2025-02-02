Important announcement from CaixaBank to all these clients: it will be yours today

CaixaBank has launched a new prepaid card that promises to make your daily payments easier. Since February, the Restaurant Card has been available to all CaixaBank customers.

This virtual card allows you to make payments quickly and securely from your mobile or smartwatch. Without a doubt, this is a card that CaixaBank customers have been requesting for a long time, and you can finally have it.

CaixaBank's novelty: pay attention to what's coming with the Restaurant Card

The Restaurant Card is a prepaid card that you can add to your mobile device or smartwatch. Once added, you can use it to pay at restaurants, cafes, and other food establishments that accept card payments. You don't need a PIN to make payments; simply unlock your device and pay easily.

Advantages of the Restaurant Card

This card offers several advantages that make it attractive to customers. Don't miss out on this delicious card that will make your life easier.

Convenience: Being linked to your mobile or smartwatch, you don't need to carry a physical card.

Security: By not requiring a PIN for small payments, transactions are fast and secure.

Immediate activation: The card comes activated; you just need to add it to your device to start using it.

No fees: There are no issuance or maintenance fees for the card.

Why should you apply for it right now? CaixaBank makes it clear

If you are a CaixaBank customer, the Restaurant Card is a useful tool to manage your food expenses efficiently. Being a prepaid card, you can control the balance and avoid unexpected expenses. Additionally, being integrated into your mobile device or smartwatch, you can make payments quickly and securely.

Customer reactions

Customers who have already tried the Restaurant Card highlight its ease of use and the convenience of not having to carry a physical card. The immediate activation and the ability to add it to mobile devices and smartwatches have been especially appreciated.

The CaixaBank Restaurant Card is a convenient and secure option to manage your food expenses. If you haven't applied for it yet, now is the perfect time to do so and enjoy its benefits.