BBVA brightens the week for many people: thousands of benefits at a single click

BBVA has stood out for offering its customers a wide range of promotions and discounts that enhance their banking experience. Thanks to its intuitive app, accessing these offers is simple and fast. Allowing you to enjoy benefits in various areas such as leisure, travel, technology, and more.

BBVA gives great news to its customers: just one click away, all these deals

To benefit from the available promotions, download the BBVA app: If you don't have it yet, download it from your app store. Access the promotions section, and within the app, you'll find a section dedicated to offers and discounts.

The promotions are organized into categories such as leisure, travel, technology, restaurants, appliances, and fashion. Select the offer that interests you, and by choosing a promotion, you can see the specific details and conditions.

Main promotions and discounts available: take note of BBVA

Some offers require entering a promotional code at the time of purchase or making the transaction with a BBVA card. For example, enjoy discounts of up to 30% on tickets to museums like the Moco Museum or shows like Puy du Fou.

Travel: Get a 10% discount on packages that combine train and accommodation in Paradores, facilitating comfortable and economical getaways.

Restaurants: Access promotions in chains like Domino's Pizza and Papa John's, allowing you to enjoy your favorite dishes at reduced prices.

Technology: Take advantage of direct discounts on well-known brands like Lenovo, HP, and Samsung, facilitating the acquisition of quality electronic products.

Appliances: Get offers on brands like Rowenta, Home & Cook, and Philips, enhancing your home with high-end products at competitive prices.

Fashion: Enjoy discounts in stores like Merkal and TotalSport, renewing your wardrobe with the latest trends.

Additional benefits for BBVA customers

In addition to the mentioned promotions, BBVA offers the Friend Plan, which allows you to earn up to 660 euros by inviting friends to join the bank. For each friend who registers and meets the requirements, both the customer and the new user can receive financial rewards.

BBVA strives to provide its customers with an enriching experience, offering promotions and discounts that cover various areas of interest. With just one click on the app, it's possible to access a wide range of benefits. Ones that improve the quality of life and meet the needs of users.