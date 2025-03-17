Neither Sugar nor Honey: The Simple Trick to Make Strawberries Much Sweeter

Strawberries are an irresistible delight for all of us, especially during spring. Their freshness and flavor make them a very popular option, but sometimes the sweetness is not as expected. In these cases, it is common for us to turn to sugars or sweeteners to improve their taste, but there is a natural way to do it.

These fruits are an essential ingredient in cooking, due to their versatility in a wide variety of dishes. Besides being delicious, strawberries are a nutritious food and can be easily incorporated into any meal, from desserts to fresh salads. Their popularity has grown thanks to their wide variety of possible combinations and the fact that they can be enjoyed all year round.

| RTVE

The Natural Trick to Enhance the Flavor of Strawberries

Spain is one of the main producers of strawberries in Europe, and in 2023, production reached a total of 327,400 tons (327,400 toneladas). Most of these strawberries come from the province of Huelva, one of the main strawberry-producing areas in the country.

These strawberries are not only highly appreciated in Spain, but they are also exported to many international markets, thanks to their flavor and quality. Strawberries have a high content of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, making them a very healthy option for dessert.

| omisido, courtneyk

However, they do not always have the sweetness we expect, especially if they are not fully ripe. To sweeten them naturally, there is a very simple method: macerate them with a pinch of salt and a few drops of orange or lemon juice.

Salt, in very small amounts, has the ability to balance the acidity of the fruit, allowing its natural flavor to be highlighted. Meanwhile, orange or lemon juice adds a spark of freshness and enhances the sweetness of the strawberries.

Simple Steps to Prepare Sweeter Strawberries

The process to prepare the strawberries with this tip is very easy and quick. First, wash the strawberries well and cut them in halves or smaller pieces, as you prefer. Place them in a bowl and add a pinch of salt. Do not overdo it with the amount, as the goal is just to balance the acidity, not to give it a salty taste.

| congerdesign, Boarding1Now, Igoriss de Getty Images

Then, pour a few drops of orange or lemon juice over the strawberries. It is recommended to use fresh juice, as it will give a more natural and tasty touch. Stir the strawberries well so that the juice and salt are evenly distributed. Let the mixture sit for about 10 to 15 minutes so that the flavors integrate and the strawberries release their natural sweetness.

If you wish, you can join the strawberries with natural yogurt, fresh cheese, or even a bit of cinnamon to give them an extra flavor. With this simple trick, you can enjoy the strawberries in a healthier way without adding sugars or artificial sweeteners. Moreover, this method allows you to enjoy their authentic flavor without losing the nutritional benefits that the fruit offers us.